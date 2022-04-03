Saturday Night Takeaway Viewers Baffled by Boy George’s ‘New Teeth’

Viewers on Twitter questioned Boy George’s teeth while watching the latest episode of Ant and December’s Saturday Night Takeaway as Culture Club made an appearance on the ITV show.

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were questioning Boy George’s teeth after tuning in to the latest episode of the ITV show.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return for another installment of their much-loved series, this time welcoming Culture Club to the studio.

The new wave band, which stars 60-year-old Boy George, made an appearance for the Sing-a-Long segment, in which three spectators at home are randomly selected to play and win some money.

As Ant and Dec…