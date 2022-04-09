Saturday Night Takeaway viewers celebrate Dorothy’s return on ITV show’s final episode

Avid fans of the show will remember Dorothy from earlier in the series where she won the hearts of the nation during Ant and December’s security prank.

We all had so much fun watching the unsuspecting contestants jump through hoops at ‘Takeaway Security’ as the presenting pair laughed behind the scenes.

But one contestant stole the show and the audience took to social media to share their love for her.

Look who’s back! I #saturdaynighttakeaway See you on ITV and ITV Hub Now!https://t.co/vxOM5YrsOX pic.twitter.com/URAtmtT8cZ — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 9, 2022

And now this lovable abusive lady is all set to delight the audience once again.

In a video released on social media as the show began, Dorothy herself revealed that she…