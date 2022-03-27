Saturday Night Takeaway’s Stephen Mulhern returns to show

Ant and taking you to a Saturday night of December Welcoming Stephen Mulhern back on stage this evening (26 March) after being discharged from illness.

The presenter of the “Ant vs. December” segment, he appeared dressed in Darth Vader-esque gear around the 30-minute mark to present Ant McPartlin and Deck Donnelly’s latest one-on-one challenge: In a pitch-black room, they Had to try and press the buttons on each other’s light-up packs to win the round.

In classic Mulhern fashion, he couldn’t help but take a cheeky swipe take awayof ‘falling rating’ when he was out of action.

ITV

Connected: Stephen Muller Labeled as “TV’s Funniest Presenter” for a penny premiere on ITV

As soon as he made his return, fans of the show logged on to Twitter to heap…