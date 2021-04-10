ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday Vibes: when Vikram Singh Chauhan tricked Aditi Sharma!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saturday Vibes: when Vikram Singh Chauhan tricked Aditi Sharma!

Indian Television magical couple Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma seized audience heart with their magical performance in Star Plus show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka won millions heart for showcasing engaging and entertaining story. Show had a right proportion of drama. Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma as Aman and Roshini was another big reason for show successful run on the television. The magical chemistry of Aman and Roshini captured audience heart. Not only on-screen but off-screen too fans adore the adorable bonding of Vikram and Aditi.

Vikram and Aditi share great rapport off-screen. The comfort level was reflected in their on-screen chemistry as Aman and Roshini. This is the reason fans still miss their favorite couple on their screen. Aman and Roshini made an irreplaceable place in the heart of the audience. Fans still cherish ‘ROSHAN’ moments on social media. Thus, today we are taking you down to the memory lane of Aman and Roshini aka Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma’s off-screen moment.

Vikram showing Aditi a magic trick is one of the best off-screen moment. Have a look!

Vikram asks Aditi to choose between money and love. Aditi got super happy seeing Vikram performing magic trick with her. Aww..Vikram surely looked super cute while performing the trick. Aditi’s reaction was delightful too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLoKyM9pWH1/ – cr: to d uploader!

Tell us your favorite Aditi and Roshini’s moment from ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’.

On work front, actor Vikram Singh Chauhan last played the character of Aman Junaid in magical show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’. He also appeared in web series ‘Baarish’.

While, Aditi Sharma post Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka made her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s ‘Crashh’. Actress Jodi with famous actor Zain Imam was adored in the series. Aditi’s acting in the series was remarkable yet again.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
856
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
852
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
819
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
796
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
779
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
746
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
706
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
664
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
664
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top