Saturday Vibes: when Vikram Singh Chauhan tricked Aditi Sharma!

Indian Television magical couple Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma seized audience heart with their magical performance in Star Plus show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka won millions heart for showcasing engaging and entertaining story. Show had a right proportion of drama. Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma as Aman and Roshini was another big reason for show successful run on the television. The magical chemistry of Aman and Roshini captured audience heart. Not only on-screen but off-screen too fans adore the adorable bonding of Vikram and Aditi.

Vikram and Aditi share great rapport off-screen. The comfort level was reflected in their on-screen chemistry as Aman and Roshini. This is the reason fans still miss their favorite couple on their screen. Aman and Roshini made an irreplaceable place in the heart of the audience. Fans still cherish ‘ROSHAN’ moments on social media. Thus, today we are taking you down to the memory lane of Aman and Roshini aka Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma’s off-screen moment.

Vikram showing Aditi a magic trick is one of the best off-screen moment. Have a look!

Vikram asks Aditi to choose between money and love. Aditi got super happy seeing Vikram performing magic trick with her. Aww..Vikram surely looked super cute while performing the trick. Aditi’s reaction was delightful too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLoKyM9pWH1/ – cr: to d uploader!

Tell us your favorite Aditi and Roshini’s moment from ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’.

On work front, actor Vikram Singh Chauhan last played the character of Aman Junaid in magical show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’. He also appeared in web series ‘Baarish’.

While, Aditi Sharma post Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka made her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s ‘Crashh’. Actress Jodi with famous actor Zain Imam was adored in the series. Aditi’s acting in the series was remarkable yet again.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.