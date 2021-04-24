Saturday’s Eredivisie predictions including PSV Eindhoven vs.

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for all of Saturday’s Eredivisie fixtures, together with PSV Eindhoven vs. Groningen.

Having each returned to successful methods final trip, Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle conflict on the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday.

The away aspect got here out on high in February’s reverse fixture, the place they claimed an emphatic 4-1 victory over the hosts.

We are saying: Heerenveen 2-1 PEC Zwolle

Each side can be seeking to kick on from their respective wins final trip as they purpose to complete the season on a excessive. We’re predicting an end-to-end battle on this one with a slim win for the hosts at full time.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double probability guess on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

VVV Venlo can be seeking to keep away from an eleventh straight Eredivisie defeat once they journey to the Het Kasteel on Saturday to face Sparta Rotterdam.

In the meantime, the hosts search to place final week’s defeat behind them, which noticed their five-game unbeaten run come to an finish.

We are saying: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 VVV-Venlo

VVV’s poor run of type doesn’t appear like coming to an finish any time quickly, as they’ve appeared in need of confidence in latest matches. Whereas we count on the guests to push their hosts all the best way, we’re backing Sparta to say all three factors.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Second-placed PSV Eindhoven welcome Groningen to the Philips Stadion on Saturday in quest of a 3rd consecutive victory.

The guests, however, have the chance to file back-to-back away triumphs for the primary time this season.

We are saying: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Groningen

PSV’s impeccable file on dwelling turf thus far makes them the favourites for this one, and we count on them to stay as much as expectations by claiming all three factors.

Our tipster companions are predicting a house win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match