Saturday’s Serie A predictions including Cagliari vs. Parma

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Saturday’s Serie A fixtures, together with Cagliari vs. Parma.

After one other high-scoring heartbreak final weekend, Serie A’s backside aspect Crotone hope to salvage some satisfaction in opposition to mid-table Udinese on Saturday, because the Calabrian membership at the moment are absolutely doomed to demotion subsequent month.

Improved fortunes within the second half of the season, in the meantime, have afforded their guests a doubtlessly stress-free conclusion to the marketing campaign, although they are going to be decided to get well from struggling three straight losses.

We are saying: Crotone 2-1 Udinese

Cosmi’s Crotone can choose up simply their fifth win of the season on Saturday – too late to spark ambitions of survival, however honest reward for all-in performances and attacking dedication of late.

Udinese are at risk of drifting in the direction of the tip of their mediocre marketing campaign and will add one other defeat to a worrying pattern, as they’re set to be outscored by their stronger hosts.

Mid-table counterparts Sampdoria and Hellas Verona meet at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday, separated by one place and 5 factors within the Serie A standings.

Whereas the Blucerchiati might shut the hole to their guests with a win, ninth-placed Verona are looking for to safe successive top-half finishes since returning to the elite stage.

We are saying: Sampdoria 1-0 Hellas Verona

Hit-and-miss Sampdoria could strike fortunate in opposition to a wavering Verona aspect, as they possess a stronger set of attacking choices and have the burden of historical past on their aspect: Hellas haven’t gained in Genoa for greater than 25 years.

With little left to play for besides satisfaction and minor placings, Claudio Ranieri’s males can edge previous one of many hardest defences in Calcio to select up solely their second win in 9.

Having picked up simply 5 factors from their previous six video games, Fiorentina journey to Sassuolo on Saturday at risk of sleepwalking into relegation hassle.

Their hosts, in the meantime, have all however assured a top-half Serie A end following Monday’s eleventh win of the marketing campaign and can be favourites so as to add one other at Stadio Artemio Franchi this weekend.

We are saying: Sassuolo 1-1 Fiorentina

Although Fiorentina are nonetheless in want of factors to safe Serie A soccer subsequent time period, their away file has been notably woeful this season, whereas their mid-table hosts can play with out concern or restriction.

Solely the absence of key attacking personnel would possibly undo Sassuolo’s pursuit of a win, as they proceed to determine themselves as a top-half mainstay within the Italian prime flight.

Separated by simply two factors on the unsuitable finish of the Serie A standings, 18th-placed Cagliari host the aspect slightly below them on Saturday, as Parma arrive in Sardinia looking for a miracle to outlive.

With time quick operating out, the losers on the Sardegna Area are absolutely certain for demotion subsequent month, as next-closest membership Torino are 5 factors forward of the hosts with a recreation nonetheless in hand.

We are saying: Cagliari 1-0 Parma

This imperiled pair are two of the 4 Serie A sides which have failed to attain on essentially the most events this time period – and they’re equally positioned when it comes to shot conversion charges – so a tense, low-scoring affair may very well be in prospect.

Cagliari can keep in with an out of doors shot of extending their four-year keep within the prime flight, regardless of their modest attacking risk, because the grit and expertise of Diego Godin, Radja Nainggolan and Ragnar Klavan could show essential in seeing them over the road in opposition to Serie B-bound Parma.

