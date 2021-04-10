Saturday’s sporting social: Tributes pour in for Blackmore’s historic win

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Randox Grand National when steering Minella Times to glory at Aintree.

Robin Koch agreed.

We love these BIG games! 💙💛🤍And we love @dallas_stuart on 🔥🔥😜 pic.twitter.com/KWZu4579Gq – Robin Koch (@ RobinKoch25) April 10, 2021

Luke Ayling made a plea to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Murder ball with a man less 😩😩😩😩. No thank you boss 🤣🤣 https://t.co/re15dpdg9A — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) April 10, 2021

Raheem Sterling rued Manchester City’s loss.

Nathan Ake was pleased to be back – but not by the result.

While David Seaman revelled in United’s win.

Where it all started!

A classic Goal GIF #OnThisDay in 2018! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/afQTkATj7R — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 10, 2021

And it is still going now!

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL ARMER pic.twitter.com/SpI88WiNLv — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) April 10, 2021

Declan Rice was working hard.

Boxing

Tyson Fury has a decision to make.

Let me smash this big useless DOSSER. pic.twitter.com/fi5SpeYggu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2021

Horse racing

Rachael Blackmore‘s historic Grand National win drew widespread tributes.

For all the girls who watched National Velvet!Thank you @rachaelblackmor we’re so lucky to have you 🤩 https://t.co/oXp4DNMK9z — Hayley Turner (@Hayleyturner123) April 10, 2021

⭐️ She’s conquered @CheltenhamRaces, and now she’s conquered @AintreeRaces! ⭐️@rachaelblackmor makes history as the first female jockey to win the #GrandNational win Minella Times! pic.twitter.com/8hTuysit6U — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) April 10, 2021

Rachael Blackmore is unbelievable, what a jockey, what a talent. She’s bloody amazing & great for the sport. SPOTY winner for sure, what a year she’s had in the sport. — Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) April 10, 2021

This is outstanding! Not just for the horse racing industry – but for all sport! @rachaelblackmor https://t.co/FIzauiOGAC — Craig Kieswetter (@kiesy_22) April 10, 2021

Well done Rachael Blackmore in creating history👍🏻has the 1st female to win the biggest horse race there is in the world 👏👏👏a brilliant ride and brilliant horse !slainte. — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 10, 2021

“I don’t feel male or female right now… I don’t even feel human!” – Rachael Blackmore #GrandNational 2021 winning jockey! — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) April 10, 2021

Rachael Blackmore 👏👏👏👏 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🐎🐎🐎🐎 — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) April 10, 2021

Rachael Blackmore 👏👏 — Lisa Fallon (@lisafallonsport) April 10, 2021

Wow. I didn’t win but you can’t argue with Rachael Blackmore 👏🏻 amazing few weeks for her! – Zak Hardaker (@ zakhardaker1) April 10, 2021

Massive congratulations @rachaelblackmor for making history today as the first female jockey to win the #GrandNational 🐎 🏆 @BHAPressOffice – Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 10, 2021

Massive congratulations to #RachaelBlackmore on becoming the first women to win the Grand National !! 🏆 what an achievement !! Watch out world, us women are coming for you !! 😉 breaking down boundaries and smashing the stereotypes 🥰#Historymaker #Queens 👑 https://t.co/ZqwuTqAhR7 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) April 10, 2021

Incredible win from Rachael Blackmore, blazing a trail and doing Ireland proud #GrandNational – Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 10, 2021

Cricket

Snow stopped play!

Well, we have quite the scene here at Emerald Headingley. Think the afternoon session may be delayed just a touch. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/jENe59ugdt — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 10, 2021

What a catch!

Sam Curran and Dawid Malan were ready for action in the IPL.

KP had some words of encouragement for two of golf’s best players.

As horrible as it is to see @McIlroyRory and @RickieFowler lose form, I think in 12-18 months time, golf will be in a very special place, cos these two will come back better than they ever were. It’s just a process! Every great sportsmen goes through it! 🏌🏾 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 10, 2021

And thanked Rohit Sharma for the message on his boots.

The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ ImRo45 continually playing for a cause – SAVING RHINOS! 🙏🏽🦏 pic.twitter.com/aGTveMOWBh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 10, 2021

Michael Vaughan’s plans were dashed by the weather.

Apr 10th in the UK !!! first golf comp snowed off … Bloody love this country … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 10, 2021

Rugby League

Luke Gale was all set for the Grand National.

All set and #GrandNational ready to go for one of my favourite days of the year, thanks to ⁦@WillHillRacing⁩ 🐎 Let’s go! #Ad 18+ https://t.co/GPafhjHt6u pic.twitter.com/5sOJwT9c9x — Luke Gale (@snozzer_gale) April 10, 2021

Formula One

McLaren rolled back the years with world champion “The Flying Finn”, Mika Hakkinen.

It’s a dog’s life.

Me and Roscoe wishing all of you a great weekend ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/R4W69r1gA9 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 10, 2021

George Russell was hard at it in the gym.

Pushing on and off the track 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZU14hVMXX2 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 10, 2021

Carlos Sainz had football on his mind.

Snooker

Alan McManus had support after retiring from snooker.