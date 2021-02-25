Satyabama Student Portal [Full Form, Login]

Satyabhama Political Registration 2021 (status, application, online portal, eligibility, list, registration form) Sathyabama portal panjikaran (Application form, eligibility criteria, toll free helpline, number, official website, list documents, last date, how to apply, Satyabhama portal full form)

Beneficiaries are being invited by the Central Government through the Satyabhama Political Registration 2021. The Satyabhama portal is a part of the scheme of Ministry of Science and Technology, Mines. The main objective of the government through the Satyabhama scheme is to bring development in India’s knowledge and technology schemes and mining schemes. The Satyabhama portal has been prepared by the National Informatics Center, Khan Information Sciences Division and will be implemented by them. The Central Government has started this portal for registration and login, its procedure will be explained to you below.

Sathyabama portal panjikaran 2021

Name Satyabhama scheme 2021 Satyabhama Portal Full Form Science and Technology Plan for India and India in Mining Advances Declared center The beneficiaries Technology Plans & Mining Of registration commencement date No Registration deadline No Advantage Bringing development in technology schemes and mining schemes an objective Bringing development in technology schemes and mining schemes official site https://research.mines.gov.in/

Mining advancement in India And India Of for Science And Technology to plan

Under the Satyabhama portal people can check the guidelines and information and education for supporting mining research and all the guidelines related to the implementation of the communication component of the S&T scheme. The Central Government will work with this Department in collaboration with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research of India to provide funding to recognized educational institutions and universities and national resources and R&D institutions. The funds to be provided under this scheme will be given to implement and run the research and development projects under the Science and Technology Program Scheme of the Ministry of Science. The main objective of this scheme will be to promote research in optimum utilization and conservation of geology, mineral exploration, mining and allied fields, mineral processing, which is used in the mineral resources of the country. The scheme will provide major benefits to the entire Indian nation and its people.

Satyabhama Portal Registration Form 2021 (registration process)

The complete process of registration on the Satyabhama portal run under the Science and Technology Scheme to make it self-reliant in mining advancement is given below.

To access the Satyabhama portal, you have to visit the official website https://research.mines.gov.in/ Have to click on

On the home page you will see the option to register. After clicking on it, you will see the main page of Piyi registration where you can choose the option of the government.

On the next page, you will have to fill the name of the government there and enter the information related to the institute and click on the Go button.

After that the Satyabhama portal online registration form will be presented to you for the government organization.

If the list of institute’s name is not available on that form, then you can click on the add button there.

Similarly, you can also register your registration by choosing the non-government option.

After clicking on the non-government button, you will have to press the Verify button by entering the NGO mirror ID and PAN number.

With the help of the Satyabhama portal, the central government is emphasizing on the inclusion of digital technology in this field to promote research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country.

Satyabhama Portal On Login Do the

To apply for Bharat Unnati Yojana, you will have to create your login on the Satyabhama portal, whose complete procedure is given below.

To login, first you need official website https://research.mines.gov.in/default.aspx will go on.

After that you will reach the home page, under this home page you will have to click on the login button.

On clicking, you will see a login face in which you will have to enter the username and password.

After entering the information, you have to enter the verification code given on the screen, after that you can create your login.

The Government of India has appealed to scientists and researchers in the food sector to join the Satyabhama portal to undertake qualitative and new research related development work for self-reliant India.

Mining in Assistant The research Of for Important Area

To support mining research through this portal, emphasis has been laid on development in the main broad areas which are as follows: –

Strategic and less probable exploration and minerals found on Earth

Development of new techniques for mineral exploration and mining on land and deep seas for the discovery and utilization of new mineral resources.

Rock mechanics, mine designing, mining equipment, energy conservation, environmental protection and mine safety to promote the research process in all mining methods.

Process operation products recovery and improvement when specification and consumption criteria are reduced.

Research in metallurgy and food beneficiation techniques to use ores of the most closely and month size.

Evacuation of large value products from the waste plant tailings etc. extracted from the mine.

Developing low capital and high savings processing systems

Production of good quality material

Cooperative research between organizations associated with the mineral sector

Mining In advance in India And India Of for Science And Technology to plan

Contrary to current methods, where research proposals are submitted physically by scientific researchers, on the Satyabhama portal, online applications are not being allowed by the government under the scheme. Along with all this, a single platform has been created online for monitoring projects and utilizing grant of funds. Under the researcher portal, progress work will be done electronically and the final technical report related to the projects will also be submitted. There is also an option available in this portal where work will be done to show progress report and explain their process in a sequential manner.

this Portal Of Benefit Why the Institutions To Given Will go

IISc Bangalore

IIT Kharakpur

IIT Indian School of Mines Dhanbad

IIT Roorkee

IIT Mumbai

IIT Delhi

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Madras

CSIR Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology Bhubaneswar

CSIR National Institute for Inter-disciplinary Science and Technology

ICAR Central Arid Zone Research Institute

CSIR National Geophysical Research Institute

CSIR NML

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminum Research Development and Design Center Nagpur

National Institute of Rock Mechanic Bangalore

Non Paras Material Technology Development Center Hyderabad

Research.mines.gov.in portal can be taken to get all the information related to the Satyabhama portal. The Ministry of Mines can be contacted at [email protected] to get more information related to wedding planning.

Satyabhama Portal general question

Q- Satyabhama portal has been released by whom? A-by the Central Government Q-What is the main purpose of the Satyabhama portal? A- Bringing development and incorporation of new technologies in the mining process happening in India through Satyabhama portal. Q- Which institutions will be made beneficiaries under the Satyabhama portal? Institutions related to A-mining process will get benefits through this portal. Q-What types of organizations can fill applications under the Satyabhama portal? A-Both government and non-governmental

Read other