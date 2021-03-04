Satyamev Jayanti from Vatal Saab: about Pawan Kalyan

Power star Pawan Kalyan Has wrapped up the shoot of the court room drama Wekel Saab, Under the direction of Venu Shriram. Yesterday, the makers of Wakeel Saab released the second single and the song ‘Satyamev Jayante’ is about Pawan Kalyan’s personality in reel and real life. The three-minute clip features Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer who fights on behalf of innocent, helpless and vulnerable sections of society.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The song is composed by Shankar Mahadevan and Prithvi Chandra. The peppy, foot-tapping song is composed by SS Thaman, while the lyrics are penned by Ramjogia Shastri.

Loading...

The song is about Pawan Kalyan who is playing the role of a lawyer, who is also generous to help people. ‘Satyamev Jayate’ will be an instant chartbuster.

Loading...

‘Wakeel Saab’ is produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and Boney Kapoor. Nivetha Thomas is stepping into the shoes of Tapase Pannu, with Anjali and Ananya portraying the roles of Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi film. The court room drama, which is a remake of the Hindi national award-winning film Pink, is slated to hit theaters on April 9.

Loading...

Crack girl Shruti Haasan is playing the role of Vidya Balan from Pink’s Tamil remake ‘Virkanada Parvai’, in which Ajith played the lead role.

Loading...

Loading...