SAU vs NSW Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs New South Wales Best Fantasy Pitches for One Day Cup of Australia | sport

SAU vs NSW Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs New South Wales – 4 March 2021 (Adelaide). David Warner is back for the game, while Steve Smith misses.

Loading...

Marsh will take on New South Wales in a one-day cup league match. The Premier ODD competition is finally underway in Australia.

Loading...

New South Wales won their first game, while South Australia suffered a loss. David Warner is back for New South Wales, while Steve Smith has missed the game. Travis Head has been fantastic for South Australia, while Alex Carey needs to step up.

Loading...

Pitch report – This pitch is usually a good batting surface with little help for the batsmen. Average 1scheduled tribe The ODI score of the innings on this ground is 232 runs.

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 am Stadium: – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Loading...

Note: – The figures of last season are for Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20.

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

South Australia – Jake Vetrald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worl, Wes Agar, Peter Hetoglu.

Loading...

new South Wales – David Warner, Matthew Gilks, Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Ben Dwarious, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hasser.

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

David Warner, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Alex Carey and Wes Agar.

Loading...

SAU vs NSW team wicket-keeper

Alex Carey (Price 9.5) Will be our wicket-keeper. Carrie scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50 last season, while she recently scored 425 runs in BBL 10.

Loading...

SAU vs NSW Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10) We will have our batsmen from New South Wales. Warner is a veteran of 5455 ODIs, and is a world-class batsman.

Loading...

Jake Weatherd (value 9) and Callum Ferguson (price 9) Our batsmen will be from South Australia. Vedrald scored 433 runs at an average of 36.08 in the recent BBL 10, while his strike-rate was 141.04. Ferguson scored 403 runs at an average of 57.57 last season, while he scored 405 runs in BBL 10.. Both of them are experienced persons.

Loading...

SAU vs NSW Team all-rounders

Travis Head (Price 9.5) Our all-rounder from South Australia will be. Head did better last season, but he scored a brilliant century in the last game, while he picked up a wicket in bowling.

Loading...

Moises Henriques (value 9) and Sean Abbott (price 8.5) We will have our all-rounder from New South Wales. Heinrichs scored 310 runs at an average of 44.28 last season, while he took four wickets in bowling. Abbott took a few wickets in the last game, while he scored 31 off the bat. Both are great all-rounders.

Loading...

SAU vs NSW Team Bowlers

Pat Cummins (Price 9) and Ben Dvarashis (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from New South Wales. Cummins scored 49 runs in the last game, while he took three wickets in the bowling. In BBL 10 Dwarisius took 24 wickets, while he took a few wickets in the opening match against Victoria. These two are wicket takers.

Loading...

Daniel Warrall (value 9) and Wes Agar (price 8.5) We will have our bowlers from South Australia. Agar took 11 wickets last season, while he recently took 22 wickets in the BBL. 10. Worl took ten wickets in BBL 10, while he took a few wickets against Western Australia in the previous match. These two are wicket takers.

Loading...

Match Prediction: New South Wales is the favorite to win the game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

David Warner and Travis Head

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Both captain’s picks + Alex Carey and Pat Cummins

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.