SAU VS PAL Live Score World Cup European Qualifiers Saudi Arabia Vs Palestine Scorecard

SAU VS PAL Live Score

Today we are going to update you on the forthcoming face of between “Saudi Arabia (SAU)” vs “Palestine (PAL)”. The match is gonna be under the World Cup Qualifying Campaign. Read further for more details.

SAU VS PAL Match Details:-

  • Teams: “Saudi Arabia (SAU)” vs “Palestine (PAL)”
  • League: World Cup Qualifying Campaign
  • Date: March 30th, 2021
  • Time: 11:00 PM
  • Day: Tuesday
  • Venue: King Saud University Stadium

“Saudi Arabia (SAU)” Team Match Preview:-

Saudi Arabia in the run-off against Jamaica, and they lose with a narrow 1-2 and three days earlier SAU again squared a face-off in which they win with 3-0. The team has gained a second position in the league table of group D, while this team is unbeatable as they won 2 matches and their rest of the two matches draws. The team has been registered eight points to their name and at the second position on group D. And aiming to come at the first position for which they have to replace Uzbekistan.

“Palestine (PAL)” Team Match Preview:-

As per the previous matches played by Palestine their performances were bad in the AFC World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Group D. PAL is ta the fifth position after losing in all three matches. They only made four points in their last five matches and to register a win in tonight’s match they have to make four points more than the SAU. Hence if they have to prove themselves then must give their best and snatch the points from the opponent.

“Saudi Arabia (SAU)” Team Top Probable LineUp:

  • Abdulrahman Ghareeb
  • Bahebri from line
  • Ali Mukhtar
  • Mohamed Kanno
  • Fahad Al Muwallad
  • Salem Al-Dawsari
  • Mohammed Marran
  • Firas Albirakan
  • Abdulfattah Adam Mohammed
  • Saleh Al-Shehri
  • Abdullah Alhamddan

“Palestine (PAL)” Team Top Probable LineUp:

  • Mohammed Abumayyala
  • Mohammed Khalil
  • Mus’ab Al Battat
  • Oday Kharoub
  • Mahmoud Abu Warda
  • Mohammed Yameen
  • Oday Dabagh
  • Sameh Maraaba
  • Khaled Salem
  • Mohamad Darwish
  • Tamer Seyam

“Saudi Arabia (SAU)” vs “Palestine (PAL)” Dream11 Prediction:-

Both the teams are gonna face each other today in tonight’s match. Whereas team SAU has more chances to win this match because team PAL had been worst in their last matches. So to win the upcoming match Palestine have to give their hundred percent and defeat Saudi Arabia. Well, above given are the predictions which might be changed according to the real game. Stay groove to us to get the updates on the real game.

