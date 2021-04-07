SAU vs VCT Fantasy Prediction : South Australia vs Victoria Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup | The SportsRush

SAU vs VCT Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs Victoria – 8 April 2021 (Melbourne). Travis Head and Peter Handscomb will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

South Australia will take on Victoria in the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its business end.

Both teams have not won a single game in the tournament so far, and they are playing for respect in this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 4:00 AM IS Stadium:- Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Australia – Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Ryan Gibson, Jake Lehmann, Sam Kerber, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar.

Victoria – Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Short, James Seymour, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Brody Couch, Sam Elliott.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Wes Agar, and Marcus Harris.

SAU vs VCT Team Wicket-Keeper

Peter Handscomb (Price 9.5), Alex Carey (Price 9.5), and Harry Nielsen (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Handscomb scored 216 runs last season at an average of 43.20, whereas he has scored 168 runs in just three innings this season. Carey scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50 last season, whereas he has scored 104 runs in four innings this time around. Nielsen is in brilliant form, and he has scored 146 runs this season at an average of 36.50.

SAU vs VCT Team Batsmen

Nic Maddinson (Price 9.5) and Marcus Harris (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Victoria. Harris scored 120 runs last season, whereas he bats at the top-order. Maddinson has scored 2661 List-A runs at an average of 35.47, whereas he can bowl a few overs.

Jake Weatherald (Price 9) will be our batsman from South Australia. Weatherald scored 433 runs in the recent BBL 10 at an average of 36.08, whereas his strike rate was 141.04. He is a brilliant top-order batsman.

SAU vs VCT Team All-Rounders

Travis Head (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from South Australia. Head is in outstanding form, and he has scored 199 runs in just four games this season, whereas he has scalped a wicket in bowling.

Will Sutherland (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Victoria. Sutherland scalped nine wickets last season, whereas he also scored 128 runs with the bat. He has scalped four wickets in a couple of games this season.

SAU vs VCT Team Bowlers

Daniel Worrall (Price 9) and Wes Agar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from South Australia. Agar scalped 11 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 22 wickets in the recent BBL 10. Worrall scalped 10 wickets in BBL 10, whereas he has scalped three wickets in this tournament.

Zak Evans (Price 8) will be our bowler from Victoria. Evans scalped a fifer in the last BBL 10 game, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in this tournament.

Match Prediction: South Australia are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Travis Head and Peter Handscomb

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald

