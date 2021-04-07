LATEST

SAU vs VCT Fantasy Prediction : South Australia vs Victoria Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
SAU vs VCT Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs Victoria – 8 April 2021 (Melbourne). Travis Head and Peter Handscomb will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

SAU vs VCT Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs Victoria – 8 April 2021 (Melbourne). Travis Head and Peter Handscomb will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

South Australia will take on Victoria in the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its business end.

Both teams have not won a single game in the tournament so far, and they are playing for respect in this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers.

Contents hide
1 Match Details :
1.1 Probable XI for both sides:-
1.2 5 Must-Have Players in the Squad
2 SAU vs VCT Team Wicket-Keeper
3 SAU vs VCT Team Batsmen
4 SAU vs VCT Team All-Rounders
5 SAU vs VCT Team Bowlers

Match Details :

Time:- 4:00 AM IS Stadium:- Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Australia – Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Ryan Gibson, Jake Lehmann, Sam Kerber, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar.

Victoria – Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Short, James Seymour, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Brody Couch, Sam Elliott.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Wes Agar, and Marcus Harris.

SAU vs VCT Team Wicket-Keeper

Peter Handscomb (Price 9.5), Alex Carey (Price 9.5), and Harry Nielsen (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Handscomb scored 216 runs last season at an average of 43.20, whereas he has scored 168 runs in just three innings this season. Carey scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50 last season, whereas he has scored 104 runs in four innings this time around. Nielsen is in brilliant form, and he has scored 146 runs this season at an average of 36.50.

SAU vs VCT Team Batsmen

Nic Maddinson (Price 9.5) and Marcus Harris (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Victoria. Harris scored 120 runs last season, whereas he bats at the top-order. Maddinson has scored 2661 List-A runs at an average of 35.47, whereas he can bowl a few overs.

Jake Weatherald (Price 9) will be our batsman from South Australia. Weatherald scored 433 runs in the recent BBL 10 at an average of 36.08, whereas his strike rate was 141.04. He is a brilliant top-order batsman.

SAU vs VCT Team All-Rounders

Travis Head (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from South Australia. Head is in outstanding form, and he has scored 199 runs in just four games this season, whereas he has scalped a wicket in bowling.

Will Sutherland (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Victoria. Sutherland scalped nine wickets last season, whereas he also scored 128 runs with the bat. He has scalped four wickets in a couple of games this season.

SAU vs VCT Team Bowlers

Daniel Worrall (Price 9) and Wes Agar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from South Australia. Agar scalped 11 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 22 wickets in the recent BBL 10. Worrall scalped 10 wickets in BBL 10, whereas he has scalped three wickets in this tournament.

Zak Evans (Price 8) will be our bowler from Victoria. Evans scalped a fifer in the last BBL 10 game, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in this tournament.

Match Prediction: South Australia are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Travis Head and Peter Handscomb

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
727
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
722
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
721
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
720
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
712
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
700
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
611
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
583
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
579
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top