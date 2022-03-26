Saudi Arabia calls for UNSC meet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations has convened a UN Security Council meeting amid recent Houthi attacks on the country’s territory. On Friday, Yemen’s Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and civilian facilities in several Saudi Arabian cities.

Later on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward the kingdom. “The Saudi Arabian mission called for a meeting within the Security Council to condemn the Houthi attacks that destabilize …