fourth on the starting grid, Max Verstappen The perfect race was in Jeddah to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a spectacular battle with Charles Leclerc, The world champion beat two Ferraris and his teammate Red Bull Sergio PerezStarting in pole position, returning to victory after his retirement in Bahrain.

“It was an incredible duel between two teams at the top of their game, Gaton Vigneron after the Grand Prix. An incredible battle between two extraordinary drivers of the same generation, who have been fighting since the days of border karting, but with respect and sporting spirit. Mercedes isn’t there, but I can’t imagine they won’t be back, which will add that extra shine to an exciting season. Jeddah is a dangerous circuit, yes, but what a wonderful sight to see them flirt with walls, seek limits…