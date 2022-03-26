Saudi Arabia pledges maximum security for F1 after Yemeni attack | Racing News

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia): Saudi Arabia promised maximum safety to reassure torn Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix prepared to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility near Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The drivers expressed their concerns over the attack, which spread black smoke in the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile attacks that launched retaliatory air strikes on rebel strongholds.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels opened fire on 16 bases in Saudi Arabia as they intervened in support of the Saudi-led coalition, seven years after…

