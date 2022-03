Japan raised its score to 21 points from 9 games, compared to 19 for Saudi Arabia, which plays later with China in Sharjah, while Australia’s balance froze at 15 points from 9 games. The two goals of Japan’s substitute Kaoru Mitoma (89 and 90 +4), who entered in the 84th minute.

The champion and runner-up of each of the two groups qualifies for Qatar 2022, while the third of the two groups will meet, and the winner between them will meet the fifth qualifiers…