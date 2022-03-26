Saudi Arabian GP to go ahead after F1 gets ‘detailed assurances’ event is safe

Formula One has confirmed that the Saudi Arabian grand prix will go ahead despite Friday’s missile attack 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.
A nearby fuel depot was attacked while drivers took part in Friday’s first practice session, with black smoke spreading across the circuit.
In a joint statement on Saturday morning, F1 and its governing body, the FIA, said they have been given “full and detailed assurance that the event is safe”.
A statement issued ahead of qualifying on Saturday said: “Formula One and the FIA can confirm that after discussions with all teams and drivers, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.
“Following the widely reported incident in Jeddah on Friday, …