Saudi Arabia’s Formula 1 Live GP 2022 | 27/03/2022

Verstappen defeats Leclerc in a spirited finish and Red Bull joins the fight

Leclerc has his last chance, looking to attack Verstappen in the last curve and can’t

LELCERC tries to overtake Verstappen, Ferrari is +0.788 from Red Bull

Checo Perez 1:32.42. Achieves fastest lap with time of

VERTSAPEN strikes Leclerc again with DRS and overcomes 3 laps to remove him, the new leader and

Verstappen Block provides the position to Leclerc. Monegasco won