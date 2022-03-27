Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Live GP 2022 | 27/03/2022

12:29 3 hours ago

Max Verstappen wins Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Verstappen defeats Leclerc in a spirited finish and Red Bull joins the fight

12:27 3 hours ago

last stage

Leclerc has his last chance, looking to attack Verstappen in the last curve and can’t

12:27 3 hours ago

lap 49

LELCERC tries to overtake Verstappen, Ferrari is +0.788 from Red Bull

12:24 3 hours ago

lap 48🟣

Checo Perez 1:32.42. Achieves fastest lap with time of

12:22 3 hours ago

lap 47

VERTSAPEN strikes Leclerc again with DRS and overcomes 3 laps to remove him, the new leader and

12:20 3 hours ago

lap 45

12:18 3 hours ago

lap 43

Verstappen Block provides the position to Leclerc. Monegasco won

12:16 3 hours ago

lap 43

VERSTAVEN ATACA A LECLERC,…

