Saudi Arabia’s War In Yemen

Saudi Arabia's War In Yemen

Seven years ago, Saudi Arabia launched a military intervention against the Houthis in Yemen. The intervention of the Saudi-led coalition was considered a quick victory against an upstart Iranian-backed group and a feather in the cap of the newly named Saudi Defense Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, the successor to the aging king. That victory remains elusive. Instead, Saudi Arabia is now in a worse strategic position than it was when it entered the Yemen conflict in March 2015.

War broke out in the state in the form of missile and drone strikes airports, oil infrastructureand now water desalination facilities, Saudi’s role in escalating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis has hurt the kingdom’s image and added to the growing distance between the United States and it.

