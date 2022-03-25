Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack | News

Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil company Saudi Aramco did not immediately admit to the blaze.

A massive fire has been reported at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with Yemen’s Houthis rebels admitting they launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

Saudi state media on Friday reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group and a huge plume of black smoke was seen in Jeddah, which is due to host a Formula One race on Sunday.

While Saudi Arabia and state-run Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the fire, it appears to be centered on the same fuel depot that was attacked by the Houthis in recent days.

Later on Friday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sara said the group attacked Aramco’s facilities with missiles and Ras…