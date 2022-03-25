LATEST

Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack | News

Posted on
Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack | News

Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil company Saudi Aramco did not immediately admit to the blaze.

A massive fire has been reported at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with Yemen’s Houthis rebels admitting they launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

Saudi state media on Friday reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group and a huge plume of black smoke was seen in Jeddah, which is due to host a Formula One race on Sunday.

While Saudi Arabia and state-run Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the fire, it appears to be centered on the same fuel depot that was attacked by the Houthis in recent days.

Later on Friday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sara said the group attacked Aramco’s facilities with missiles and Ras…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top