Saudi F1 GP to go ahead despite attack on fuel depot

Formula One owners have said Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead despite an attack on a nearby fuel depot during practice.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his fellow drivers took part in the first action of the weekend, spreading black smoke across the Jeddah circuit.

World champion Max Verstappen reported on the radio to his Red Bull team that he could detect smoke.

“I smell a little burning,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s my car, or another car.”

The Al-Masira satellite news channel, run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, claimed they attacked an Aramco facility in Jeddah. The same fuel depot, located 19 km east of the track, was attacked on Sunday.

The second exercise didn’t start until 8.15am (5.15am Irish time) after a while…