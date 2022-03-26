Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Yemen After Aramco Fuel Depot Attack

article material

by Anthony Di Paola and Mohamed Hatem

(Bloomberg)-

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday launched airstrikes against sites in the southern Arab country in response to a series of attacks, including a fire at an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah.

Airstrikes early Saturday targeted power and fuel installations in the Ras Aisa port and Yemen’s Hodeidah province, as well as military sites in the capital Sanaa, according to rebel-run al-Maseera TV.