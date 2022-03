Saudi press reports revealed that French coach Zinedine Zidane He entered the interests of a Saudi giant to contract with him during the next season, and she mentioned “Al-Wiam” newspaper Saudi Arabia has learned of the developments in the file of the new technical director of Al-Nassr, amid the administration’s desire to contract with a new coach next season.

