Sauteli Saheli Kooku web series, Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Kooku story based new web series Sauteli Saheli released on Kooku app and website. Newly launched web series got huge view and success to attract Indian youth and help to gain subscriber base. Kooku always try to release new story based web series with new star cast. Kooku web series Sauteli Saheli cast include Ruhi Sharma, Leena, Uday Veer Singh and Mohit and directed by Rajat Tyagi.
Sauteli Saheli started streaming from 28th March 2021 just one day before Holi. Kooku hope this web series will got huge view due to new story and long festival holidays.
Sauteli Saheli story :-Interesting story about 2 wives of their husband – Bablu, who did not wanted to go along but got involved in a steamy love affair among themselves.
|Sauteli Saheli Wiki
|Release Date
|Mar 28, 2021
|Genre
|Drama | Romance
|Season
|1
|Language
|Hindi
|OTT Platform
|Kooku App
|Origin Country
|India
|Shooting Location
|Banner/Production
|Kooku Presents
|Director
|Rajat Tyagi
|Sauteli Saheli Actors Name with Wiki
|Ruhi Sharma – as – First Wife
|Leena – as – Second Wife
|Uday Veer Singh
|Mohit Abrol
How to Watch Sauteli Saheli Web Series full episode online?
- Sauteli Saheli will be streaming on the Kooku App. To watch the show you will have to follow the following steps:
- Go to your Play store or App store
- Subscribe to the Kooku App
- Watch web series Sauteli Saheli on the Kooku App
