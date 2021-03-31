ENTERTAINMENT

Sauteli Saheli Kooku Web Series Episode Review Check Actress Name Wiki Biography

Kooku app is becoming the most lovely and cheapest OTT platform where everyone can watch erotic web series and concepts. You all must be in the swim about the previous shows of it where we have watched one of the most erotic concepts that put water on your tongue. Once again a most amazing web series is coming to occupy your mobile screen and force you to awake the entire night and think about more fun with the dreams. Here we are talking about the latest web show named Sauteli Saheli.

Well, in the latest web show of Kooku we will watch a typical rural love story where, a lady who is alone for a long time gets happy by knowing, her husband arriving soon. As the makers have uploaded a trailer of it on the official YouTube Channel of KOOKU and the video is going up every hour because the makers of this had uploaded the trailer on 24-03-2021 and just in one day the video has crossed 194k views and that too with more than 5k likes.

If we talk about the show so in the Sauteli Saheli you will see a typical family drama with arousing touch, as you can make an image in your mind by the name but there is some difference between the name and the concept because the movie’s name is something like Saheli that means friend but in the story, you will see a Co-wife of the same man who is having a wife already.

When the real wife gets to know that her husband is arriving soon home, after knowing this she gets so romantic and excited and starts thinking about the moments she wants to live, an aunt comes to her and says that you should groom yourself so that you will be able to attract your husband and make his mouth wet and give him what he wanted to have with you. She starts grooming and becoming gorgeous but the story turns when her husband arrives home but with a new wife and the more amazing thing is that some new boy tries on her because he is so fascinated by her and wants to be on the bed with her. Stay tuned to get all the erotic updates on all the upcoming movies, the only thing you should have is the subscription of Kooku.

