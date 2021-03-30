Sauteli Saheli Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Sauteli Saheli is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Kooku App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ruhi Sharma. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Kooku app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 14 March 2021. Kooku Sauteli Saheli All Episodes web series is directed by SSK. Kooku Studio is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts. Sauteli Saheli will be releasing this 28 March 2021

Sauteli Saheli, the cunning​ story of a woman​, whose biggest weapon​ is her bosomy body​ and she does not let anyone escape​ from her claws​ of her seduction. The series is revolving around a cunning woman who whatever can do which she wants to do from men with her hot body and good looks. Several men have stuck in her trap. It will be interesting to watch a full web series.

Sauteli Saheli Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Saauteli saheli Director SSK Producer Rajeev Written by/Story SSK Screenplay SSK Production Company Kooku Studio Lead Cast Ruhi Sharma

Uday Veer Singh as a husband

Leena as a 2nd husband

Mohit as Pal Genre Cheating

Thriller

Romance Total Episodes 1 Country India Music Rajesh Cinematographer Rajesh Releasing Date 28 March 2020 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Kooku

Sauteli Saheli Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Sauteli Saheli Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch kooku Sauteli Saheli?

Legally you can watch Sauteli Saheli web series on Kooku app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.