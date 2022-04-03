Savannah Marshall showcases Claressa Shields with brutal knockout win over Femke Hermans

Savannah Marshall’s ambitions to become the undisputed women’s middleweight champion in a blockbuster clash with longtime American rival Claressa Shields were made real on Saturday night when the Hartlepool boxer won her World Boxing Organization match against her Belgian rival Femke Hermans in Newcastle. Retained the middleweight crown. Marshall brutally ejected Hermans with a left hook in the third round to make a big statement.

Headlining an event for the first time, Marshall extended his undefeated record to 12–0 with his tenth knockout, laying a marker with this stoppage, and would be the favorite against Shields. The win marks one of the most anticipated competitions in women’s boxing, with the Marshall-Shields rivalry expanding into the amateur ranks ten years ago and…