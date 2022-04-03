Savannah Marshall slams Femke Hermans for performing impeccably with Claressa Shields

Looking at Shields’ ringside, Marshall was rested in the first two rounds as he worked his way into the fight.

But he quickly showed his power and at the end of the third round he tagged Hermann with a hard jab, before crashing the Belgian to the canvas with a devastating left hook.

The referee immediately ended the fight, in the final seconds of the round, leaving Marshall to make his way to Shields after a statement win that saw him defend his WBO middleweight title.

“It’s me and Claressa in the summer now,” Marshall said after the fight.

“I know Claressa can’t handle my power, I know it’s going to be good night when I get on her. I believe I seriously hurt Claressa.

“It’s going to be here in the northeast.”

Shields replied:…