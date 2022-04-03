Savannah Marshall targets Claressa Shields after Femke Hermanus split

Savannah Marshall defeated Femke Hermans at Newcastle to clear the way for a world middleweight title unification clash with Claressa Shields.
Marshall gave Hermans the first stoppage loss of his career with a surprise left hook in the final second of the third round.
It was a loud message to send to Shields, who was watching at ringside ahead of an anticipated meeting later this summer.
The rivalry between Marshall and two-time Olympic champion Shields has been going on since the Englishman defeated the American at the 2012 World Amateur Championships.
The Hartlepool-born Marshall told Sky Sports: “There’s no one else in the way of me and Claressa – it’s me and Claressa…
