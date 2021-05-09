Sawai Bhatt Eviction This Week Elimination Updates!

Indian Idol has been entertaining people in these times of quarantine and they are doing a pretty good job of making sit in their homes and not get bored and such shows are needed to be appreciated considering this aspect of the situation, In the recent episodes of Indian Idol you are going to see the contestants performing on the songs of the legend and one and only Kishore Kumar, the title of the episode is going to be referred as ‘100 songs of Kishore Kumar’ and the special guest on the show is going to be Amit Kumar Ganguly is going to be a special guest on the show for this weekend.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination

Contestants Status Samyak Eliminated Vaishnav Eliminated Beach Eliminated Anushka Eliminated Sireesha Eliminated Nachiket Eliminated

The show is going to be completely dedicated to the legend Kishore Kumar as all of the contestants are going to feel lucky as they are going to sing his songs for him and in all of this special night, there is going to be some tension for the contestants and the fans as one the singer is going to be eliminated from the show, The contestants are going to be seen performing their best as they are giving tribute to a pillar of the music industry who has been an inspiration for many in the country and to fill his shoes they really need to perform their best.

The first performance is going to be of Shanmuka Priya on the song ‘JHUM JHUM’ as she is pretty close to making it to the finals of the Indian Idol 12 and the competition is getting tougher and tougher as the elimination concept has been absent for about 4 weeks which has provided the contestants with some decent chance to build their way towards the finals, The next performance is going to be of Danish and he is going to perform the cult song naming ‘SARA ZAMANA’ and he truly set the mood of the people present there as

He was a perfectionist when it comes to the performance and got a lot of praise from the judges, audiences, and special guests and he is also likely to be one of the finalists in the show, Then the next performance is going to be of Nihal and he did a pretty decent job of performing well and also received a lot of praise from the judges, Six singers have already been eliminated from the show and this weekend another singer is going to be out of the race of becoming the next Indian Idol

The fans have also been on the edge about who is going to get eliminated from the show as it has already been 4 weeks since an elimination has taken place. There have been some speculations about the next contestant who is going to get eliminated from the show, two of the contestants are in the danger zone, Savai and Anjali are in the bottom two and it has been speculated that a male contestant is going to be eliminated in the today’s episode.