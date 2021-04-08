Sayani Gupta Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, and More

Sayani Gupta is an Indian actress, model, actively working in Hindi movies and web series. As an outsider in Bollywood and she often faces difficulties in getting good roles. She was born on 9 October 1985, in Kolkata India. She is known for her appearance in many big movies like Jolly LLB 2, Jab Harry Met Sejal, etc. Her debut happens in 2015 via the drama movie “Margarita with a Straw”. Before breaking into acting she also appears in many music videos.

Sayani was from a nonbollywood family, Where acting and dance is not considered a good genre of life, but her family always supports her. Her father Kamal Gupta is a government employee in All India Radio and her mother Maitreyi Gupta is an employee in BSNL. In 2020, she becomes popular due to her role in the “Four More Shots Please” web series with Kirti Kulhari, VJ Bani, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Social Media Accounts

Sayani Gupta Biography

Sayani was born and brought up in Kolkata, India in a middle-class family. She loves to visit her parents a lot and enjoy the nature of her small town. She studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata till the 12th standard. After school, she becomes an ECA Graduate from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. She is good at her studies, but her passion for acting drives her in mumbai. Her 1st TV movie was Second Marriage Dot Com, which released in 2012. Her role in Four More Shots Please and Inside Edge is hugely popular among household masses.

Before moving into the media industry, she joined “Nandikar” a theater drama group in Delhi. Also, she appears in many music songs in her career initial days. After completing graduation she movies to Pune and get admission to The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, where she spent 3 years learning.

Full Name Sayani gupta Nick Name (s) Sayani Date of Birth 9 October 1985 Age 34 Birth Place Kolkata, India Working Field Acting, Modelling, Singing Ethnicity Indian Zodiac Sign Libra Hair Color/ Type Black Eye Color Black Religion Hindu Father Name Kamal Gupta Mother Name Maitreyi Gupta Marital Status Single Relationship(s) N/A First Web Series Inside Edge (2017) First Movie Second Marriage Dot Com (2012) Known For Four More Shots Please

Inside Edge

Margarita with a straw Net Worth Rs 8 crore

Sayani Gupta Career

Sayani made her debut in the 2012 Comedy-drama movie “Second Marriage Dot Com”. Role Margarita with a straw was the game-changing role for her. After her debut, she appears in many other movies, TV Ads and music songs, etc. she has worked with many brands like Tic Tac mouth freshener, Videocon Air Conditioners, Kaya Skin Clinic, Taj Mahal Tea, ICICI Bank. She got many roles against many big stars of Bollywood. Her most popular role was in

Jolly LLB 2

Baar baar dekho

Jagga Jasoos

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Margarita with a straw

She is most popular for her role in the 2019 web series Four More Shots Please. In 2017, She was cast in Amazon Prime 1st Indian prime original web series “Inside Edge”. She gets more popular via many short films and web series like Leeches, Bubbles and Star, Just Friends, Call Waiting, Four More Shots Please (Season1 and Season 2).

Sayani Gupta Measurements

Body Measurements 34-28-34 Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 55 kg Dress Size 4 (US) Shoes Size 8 (US) Body Shape Slim Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 28 inches Hips Size 34 inches

Some Facts About Sayani Gupta

She also worked on some music albums while on the initial day of the career.

Her 1st appearance was on a Stage Drama with the group “Nandikar”.

She like a tattoo.

She was a good student, but her passion for acting drives her to The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune,.

Sayani is trained in Bharatnatyam.

Sayani also has an interest in filmmaking and production work.

Anurag Basu is her favorite director.

She also practices Martial Art for fitness.