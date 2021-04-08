Sayani Gupta Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, and More

Sayani Gupta is an Indian actress, model, actively working in Hindi movies and web series. As an outsider in Bollywood and she often faces difficulties in getting good roles. She was born on 9 October 1985, in Kolkata India. She is known for her appearance in many big movies like Jolly LLB 2, Jab Harry Met Sejal, etc. Her debut happens in 2015 via the drama movie “Margarita with a Straw”. Before breaking into acting she also appears in many music videos.
Sayani was from a nonbollywood family, Where acting and dance is not considered a good genre of life, but her family always supports her. Her father Kamal Gupta is a government employee in All India Radio and her mother Maitreyi Gupta is an employee in BSNL. In 2020, she becomes popular due to her role in the “Four More Shots Please” web series with Kirti Kulhari, VJ Bani, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.
Social Media Accounts
Sayani Gupta Biography
Sayani was born and brought up in Kolkata, India in a middle-class family. She loves to visit her parents a lot and enjoy the nature of her small town. She studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata till the 12th standard. After school, she becomes an ECA Graduate from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. She is good at her studies, but her passion for acting drives her in mumbai. Her 1st TV movie was Second Marriage Dot Com, which released in 2012. Her role in Four More Shots Please and Inside Edge is hugely popular among household masses.
Before moving into the media industry, she joined “Nandikar” a theater drama group in Delhi. Also, she appears in many music songs in her career initial days. After completing graduation she movies to Pune and get admission to The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, where she spent 3 years learning.
|Full Name
|Sayani gupta
|Nick Name (s)
|Sayani
|Date of Birth
|
9 October 1985
|Age
|34
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, India
|Working Field
|Acting, Modelling, Singing
|Ethnicity
|Indian
|Zodiac Sign
|Libra
|Hair Color/ Type
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Religion
|
Hindu
|Father Name
|Kamal Gupta
|Mother Name
|Maitreyi Gupta
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|N/A
|First Web Series
|Inside Edge (2017)
|First Movie
|Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)
|Known For
|Four More Shots Please
Inside Edge
Margarita with a straw
|Net Worth
|Rs 8 crore
Sayani Gupta Career
Sayani made her debut in the 2012 Comedy-drama movie “Second Marriage Dot Com”. Role Margarita with a straw was the game-changing role for her. After her debut, she appears in many other movies, TV Ads and music songs, etc. she has worked with many brands like Tic Tac mouth freshener, Videocon Air Conditioners, Kaya Skin Clinic, Taj Mahal Tea, ICICI Bank. She got many roles against many big stars of Bollywood. Her most popular role was in
- Jolly LLB 2
- Baar baar dekho
- Jagga Jasoos
- Jab Harry Met Sejal
- Margarita with a straw
She is most popular for her role in the 2019 web series Four More Shots Please. In 2017, She was cast in Amazon Prime 1st Indian prime original web series “Inside Edge”. She gets more popular via many short films and web series like Leeches, Bubbles and Star, Just Friends, Call Waiting, Four More Shots Please (Season1 and Season 2).
Also read: Kirti Kulhari Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography, and More
Sayani Gupta Measurements
|Body Measurements
|34-28-34
|Height
|5′ 5″ Feet
|Weight
|55 kg
|Dress Size
|4 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8 (US)
|Body Shape
|Slim
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|28 inches
|Hips Size
|34 inches
Some Facts About Sayani Gupta
- She also worked on some music albums while on the initial day of the career.
- Her 1st appearance was on a Stage Drama with the group “Nandikar”.
- She like a tattoo.
- She was a good student, but her passion for acting drives her to The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune,.
- Sayani is trained in Bharatnatyam.
- Sayani also has an interest in filmmaking and production work.
- Anurag Basu is her favorite director.
- She also practices Martial Art for fitness.