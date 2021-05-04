ENTERTAINMENT

Sayantani Sengupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Sayantani Sengupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Sayantani Sengupta Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Sayantani Sengupta is an Indian television actress. She has worked in several television shows such as Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Alo Chhaya, Sanjher Baati, Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay, Milon Tithi etc.

Biography

Saytani Senguptya was born on 25th April 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Her sister’s name is Geet Roy. Sayatani is known for shows Khirer Putul (2020), Satyameva Jayati (2018) and Paribartan (2020). She has also been part of show Roopkatha which aired on Colors Bangla. She got fame with her role of Nilasha’s aunt in show Jamai Raja. It is a Bengali-language television comedy soap opera that aired on Zee Bangla. She also was part of film Daminee in 2018. Sayatani has acted as Fardia a Pakistani spy in TV show show Shimana Peryia. In 2019 she portrayed the role of Lalita in show Mahapeeth Tarapeeth.

Bio

Real Name Sayantani sengupta
Profession Actress
Date of Birth 25 April 1994
Age (as in 2021) 27 Years
Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Family Mother : Not Known
Father : Not Known
Sister : Geet Roy
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Indranil Mullick (m. 2021-Present)
Sayantani Sengupta with Indranil Mullick (Husband)
Religion Hinduism
Address Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Jamai Raja (2014)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 55 Kg
Figure Measurement 35-28-35
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Hanging out and Yoga

Personal Life

Sayantani married Indranil Mullick on 14 February 2021. Both were dating each other for a long time.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Boyfriends Indranil Mullick
Sayantani Sengupta with Indranil Mullick (Husband)
Marriage Date 14 February 2021
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Facebook Not Available
Twitter Not Available
Instagram Sayantani sengupta
Wikipedia Not Available
  • Sayantani Sengupta was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
  • She played the role of Tanushree in show Alo Chhaya. Starring Debadrita Basu, Oindrila Bose, and Arnab Banerjee in lead role.
  • She also featured in several television commercials. Her first television commercial for Sunrise Lal Mirch Powder.
  • Sayantani was featured on Calcutta Times magazine.
  • She was also part of show Sonar Sansar Award
  • Sayantani also appeared in the Zee Bangla’s game show Didi No.1.
  • She is a pet lover and her dog’s name is Bojo.

If you have more details about Sayantani sengupta. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

