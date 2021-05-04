Sayantani Sengupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Sayantani Sengupta Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Sayantani Sengupta is an Indian television actress. She has worked in several television shows such as Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Alo Chhaya, Sanjher Baati, Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay, Milon Tithi etc.
Biography
Saytani Senguptya was born on 25th April 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Her sister’s name is Geet Roy. Sayatani is known for shows Khirer Putul (2020), Satyameva Jayati (2018) and Paribartan (2020). She has also been part of show Roopkatha which aired on Colors Bangla. She got fame with her role of Nilasha’s aunt in show Jamai Raja. It is a Bengali-language television comedy soap opera that aired on Zee Bangla. She also was part of film Daminee in 2018. Sayatani has acted as Fardia a Pakistani spy in TV show show Shimana Peryia. In 2019 she portrayed the role of Lalita in show Mahapeeth Tarapeeth.
Bio
|Real Name
|Sayantani sengupta
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|25 April 1994
|Age (as in 2021)
|27 Years
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Family
|Mother : Not Known
Father : Not Known
Sister : Geet Roy
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Indranil Mullick (m. 2021-Present)
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Education Details and More
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Not Known
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Jamai Raja (2014)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 6″ Feet
|Weight
|55 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|35-28-35
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Hanging out and Yoga
Personal Life
Sayantani married Indranil Mullick on 14 February 2021. Both were dating each other for a long time.
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Indranil Mullick
|Marriage Date
|14 February 2021
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Sayantani sengupta
|Wikipedia
|Not Available
- Sayantani Sengupta was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- She played the role of Tanushree in show Alo Chhaya. Starring Debadrita Basu, Oindrila Bose, and Arnab Banerjee in lead role.
- She also featured in several television commercials. Her first television commercial for Sunrise Lal Mirch Powder.
- Sayantani was featured on Calcutta Times magazine.
- She was also part of show Sonar Sansar Award
- Sayantani also appeared in the Zee Bangla’s game show Didi No.1.
- She is a pet lover and her dog’s name is Bojo.
If you have more details about Sayantani sengupta. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.