Sayi and Virat – An Epic Love story (Chapter 6) – TMT Updates

Advay asks Virat to take relaxation.

Advay – Virat, did you inform your loved ones members about Sayi’s accident?

Virat – No, not but. I don’t know methods to inform them.

Simply then Virat will get a name Shivani bua.

Virat – I’ll choose this name and meet you.

Advay nodded and left.

Virat – Hi there, bua? Is every thing positive?

Bua – Cease asking me questions and inform me you probably have one thing to inform.

Virat – Bua, are you alright? Why do you sound nervous?

Bua – The place’s Sayi? Is she alright?

Virat (shocked) – Bua.. Truly… Bua..

Bua (crying) – She met with an accident proper?

Virat (shocked) – How did.. Wait what? Bua, what are you saying?

Bua – Give your telephone to Sayi. I wish to discuss to her.

Virat (teary eyes) – Bua, really she’s not with me. (Trying within the course of ICU) she’s fairly removed from me.

Bua (bursting out in tears) – Is Sayi lifeless veeru? She met with an accident and he or she died.

Virat (shocked and tears flowing down) – Bua, bua please settle down. Inform me what you understand. And nothing has occurred to Sayi. We’re at present in hospital, and he or she simply twisted her leg. She’s utterly alright. Now she’s sleeping.

Bua – I don’t belief you Veeru. I’m coming there proper now. I’ll let you know what I heard over there. Which hospital are you in?

Virat – Bua, no. Don’t come. You needn’t waste your time driving over right here.

Bua – Shut up Virat. I’m coming there and that’s closing. Don’t neglect that I’m your Bua. Present some respect. Which hospital is Sayi admitted?

Virat – Okay bua. However please, please don’t inform anybody about Sayi’s accident. You possibly can inform Paakhi, she’ll deal with the remainder of the members. We’re at present in World Nationwide Emergency Hospital.

Bua – If Sayi is alright, then why did it’s a must to go to Emergency Hospital. (Paused for a second) You wait there Virat. I’m coming now.

Virat – Okay bua.

Shivani goes out of the home. Paakhi notices her and stops her from getting into into automobile.

Bua – Paakhi step away from me.

Paakhi – Bua ji, the place are you going this late?

Bua (glares in anger) – It’s none of your online business Paakhi. Simply get out of my method.

Paakhi – However bua ji, what if somebody asks the place you went? What ought to I say then?

Bua – Ask them to name me then. Now transfer away.

Paakhi – Bua ji, it will be higher should you inform me the place you you’re going.

Bua – hear Patralekha, simply go away from me.

Shivani bua was about to take a seat, when Paakhi snatched the keys from her.

Bua – Paakhi, what are you doing ? Give the keys again. Cease testing my persistence

Paakhi – Shivani bua, I simply requested you one easy query, the place are you going this late? Simply reply that after which you may go away.

Bua – What if I don’t? Who’re you to ask me the place I’m going?

Paakhi – I am going to name Badi Mami.

Bua (irritated) – Pay attention Patralekha, name whom ever you need. Give the keys and go, else…

Paakhi – Else what bua?

Shivani slaps Paakhi, takes the keys from her.

Bua – I’m cursing you Patralekha. Let God punish you for what you will have achieved and likewise for what you’re going to do.

Bua begins the automobile and leaves in a short time. Paakhi stood there in shock.

Bua reached GNH after 45min, finds Virat close to the ICU.

Bua – Veeru, the place’s Sayi?

Virat observed and hugs her.

Virat (sobbing) – Buaa, Sayi continues to be in ICU.

Bua – What do you imply by nonetheless in ICU? You stated she simply twisted her leg.

Virat (appears down) – I’m sorry bua. I didn’t needed to lie. I simply couldn’t let you know the reality.

Bua makes him sit on the bench and composes.

Bua – Inform me what really occurred intimately. We’d get to know if it’s a standard accident or a deliberate accident or homicide.

Virat – Bua, what are you saying? In fact it was a standard accident.

Bua – Pay attention Virat, not everytime you see one thing turns into the reality. What if I do know one thing that you just don’t know?

Virat – What do you imply Bua ?

Bua – You allow what I stated. Inform me what occurred.

Virat narrates the entire incident to bua.

Bua (tears flowing down) – My Sayi. My poor Sayi. (Bursts out) My bacchi.

Virat consoles her however in useless.

Bua (wiping her tears) – Veeru, I discover one thing unusual in regards to the incident. You stated the lorry simply Sayi and left.

Virat – Sure bua. That’s what occurred.

Bua – If Sayi knew {that a} lorry was approaching, then she would moved to the aspect of the highway proper?

Virat – Clearly Bua.

Bua – So meaning, both Sayi was misplaced in Advay’s talks or….

Virat – Or..

Bua – the lorry will need to have wantedly hit Sayi. If the lorry driver noticed Sayi, then he might have both horned or flickered the pinnacle lights.

Virat – Sure bua. That may be. I didn’t take into consideration this chance.

Bua – What do you consider this accident? Is it regular accident or…

Virat – I really feel prefer it’s deliberate. However who has a lot enemity in direction of Sayi?

Bua – Patralekha.

Virat – What? Bua, paakhi is my Bestfriend. Why will she try this?

Bua – From the time I got here right here, you by no means requested me how I acquired to learn about Sayi.

Virat – Oh sure, that’s additionally there. How did you get to know?

Advay rushes to them.

Advay – Virat, Sayi has gained aware.

Virat and bua smiled fortunately and ran in direction of ICU solely to search out Sayi smiling at them.

Precap –

Virat – let’s do it like that.

Virat calls Pakhi and asks her to place the decision on speaker mode.

Shivani data Paakhi’s feelings.