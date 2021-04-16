Sayi and Virat – An Epic Love story (Chapter 7) – TMT Updates

Recap – Virat and Bua fortunately goes to Sayi who was smiling at them.

Chapter -7

Advay rushes to Pulkit in confusion.

Advay – Pulkit, there’s one thing fallacious with Sayi.

Pulkit – Sayi is awake? Why didn’t you inform me that ?

Advay – 10min again she opened her eyes. I checked her experiences again to again.

Pulikit – Every thing is regular proper? Then why you worrying your self?

Advay – Every thing shouldn’t be regular Pulkit. She remembers all the pieces until date, do you realise that?

Pulkit – That’s truly goo…Oh no, that shouldn’t have occurred.

Advay – Precisely. What we could do now?

Pulkit – oh God. Now there are extra possibilities for her to lose her reminiscence.

Again to ICU

Sayi – Shivani bua, when did you come?

Bua – That doesn’t matter. How is that you’re nonetheless smiling even after getting harm very badly. You don’t know the way a lot I used to be anxious.

Sayi – I am sorry.

She tried to elevate her hand and whins out in ache.

Sayi – Ouch…Aahhh..

Bua – Sayi, don’t record it. You fractured your left hand.

Sayi seems round and finds herself in bandages. She additionally finds Virat standing near her.

Sayi – Virat sir ..

Virat – Sure Sayi. Do you want one thing? I’ll name the physician?

Sayi – No, not wanted. Come nearer, I want your assist

Virat (sits in conjunction with the mattress) – What would you like me to do?

Sayi – Are you able to take away this?

Sayi pointed in the direction of the Mangalsutra.

Virat (teary eyes) – Sayi, what are you saying? How can I? I gained’t do it.

Sayi – earlier than all this occurred, keep in mind the dialog we had? The one within the auditorium?

Virat – Sure Sayi. I keep in mind. However I by no means stated something so that you can ask me to take away your Mangalsutra.

Sayi – You stated sir. You completely stated. Didn’t you ask me to take my very own selections, because it’s my life? You stated I shouldn’t enter Chavan Niwas after what I did proper?

Virat – Sayi please, please attempt to perceive the scenario. This isn’t the time to debate such issues.

Sayi (ignoring his phrases) – keep in mind what you stated earlier than our marriage? You stated you gained’t love me, since you had been already dedicated to paakhi didi. You thought-about me solely as a duty. And likewise, requested me to not anticipate something on this marriage. Proper Virat sir?

Virat – Sure Sayi, that was true. However not now….

Sayi – Bua ji, the place’s Advay?

Virat – Sayi, I nonetheless have one thing to inform you.

Advay and Pulkit entered the room. They appeared very anxious and panicked.

Pulkit – Sayi, how are you?

Sayi – Pulkit sir, sorry, Pulkit Jiju, I am good.

Sayi glanced at Virat and noticed his mood rising once more.

Advay – Sayiiii, you don’t know the way a lot I bought scared. (He moved nearer to her, (nearer than the place Virat was, Virat mood was once more growing) he touched her face and sat close to her).

Sayi – I’m sorry Advay. I didn’t know a lorry was coming, else I’d have moved to your facet.

Shivani indicators Virat and he nodded accordingly.

Advay – Sayi, can you keep in mind all the pieces that has occurred in your life? You don’t really feel any hole proper?

Sayi – No no.

Pulkit – Can you see all the pieces clearly?

Purchase – Sure Jiju. I can.

Pulkit (smiling) – How are you going to be so robust Sayi?

Sayi – I’m at all times robust and impartial.

She couldn’t elevate her hand. She stored shifting her fingers, straining herself. Proving that she’s robust and she or he doesn’t want anybody’s assist.

Sayi – Virat sir, I’ve one thing to inform you.

Virat (elated) – what’s it?

He strikes nearer to her.

Sayi – That is Advay, Advay Singh Joshi. He stated I’m his cousin and he’s my fiance. Advay, that is Virat Chavan IPS, my Aai’s son and my husband.

Virat glared at Sayi feeling very elated.

Virat – Very good to know eachother Advay. What do you do?

Advay – Identical right here Virat. I’m at the moment a chief surgeon in neurology division. In any case, completely happy to know that Sayi remembers all of us. That is truly a miracle. More often than not, the affected person loses her reminiscence.

Sayi begins shedding her acutely aware and doesn’t trouble a lot.

Virat – What about Sayi?

Advay – I’m uncertain Virat. Sayi’s case is difficult. Although she seems regular, she’s not. There are extra possibilities for her to neglect the latest incidents as a result of I can see that she’s pressurizing herself in remembering us.

Virat – How lengthy will it take for her to recuperate?

Advay – A lifetime or perhaps inside a month or two with correct treatment. Then she’ll be regular.

Virat – I simply hopes, she doesn’t have any drawback.

Sayi – Virat s….

Virat – Sayi, what occurred?

Sayi – Sir, I’m not in a position to see issues clearly. The place’s Advay?

Advay – I’m right here sayi. Don’t fear, I’m there. Virat let her sleep now. I’ll need to once more take her experiences.

Virat nodded and left Sayi with Advay and few different nurses. He got here out to search out Shivani bua speaking to somebody in telephone.

Virat – Bua, whom are you speaking to?

Bua – I used to be discussing Sayi’s case with one in every of my pal in US.

Virat – What did they are saying?

Bua – She’ll be superb. However she’ll hold forgetting issues in minutes, however then instantly she’ll keep in mind.

Virat (distressed) – Advay stated one thing much like that.

Bua – Sayi’s sleeping now?

Virat – Sure bua. When are you going again? I’ll keep right here together with her.

Bua – I’ll go now to convey meals and clothes for each of you.

Virat – okay bua.

Bua – Aren’t you going to look the particular person behind this?

Virat – In fact Sure bua. Somebody has tried to maintain Sayi away from me.

Bua – Okay. I’ve a small plan. I do know you don’t doubt Patralekha, however nonetheless, for my satisfaction let’s do that.

Virat – What’s the plan?

Bua explains the plan with him and he nods. Shivani bua left.

Chavan Niwas

Shivani bua enters the home and noticed nobody. She goes to her room and freshens up. She known as Virat and requested him to proceed the plan after 10min. She packs clothes for Virat and Sayi and left the room. She reaches kitchen solely to search out Ashwini and Usha Mausi doing the work.

Paakhi – Ashwini Mami please come to the garden, Virat needs to speak to everybody. (Evident at Shivani bua) even you “Bua ji”.

Ashwini – Patralekha, I’ll come. You go.

Paakhi – okay.

Everybody involves garden.

Paakhi – Virat, everybody has come to the garden. What would you like me to say?

Virat – Put the decision on speaker.

Shivani bua begins recording the video of paakhi.

Paakhi – Virat, the decision is on speaker. Everybody can hear you.

Virat – Everybody please don’t react to what I say. Strive your greatest to regulate your self.

Ashwini – ohho Virat, bada inform it out.

Virat – Sayi met with an accident. And she or he’s not superb. At the moment in ICU. Docs doesn’t have a lot hope.

Everybody was shocked together with Bhavani kaku besides Paakhi.

Paakhi is seen grinning.

Shivani bua can be seen grinning.

Virat – Aai and Bua please don’t attempt coming right here. I’ll keep right here.

Ashwini and Bua begins crying.

Paakhi – Virat, would you like me to convey you meals? You should be drained proper?

Virat – Paakhi, simply now I instructed everybody to not come right here.

Virat cuts the decision.

Paakhi – Sayi deserves this punishment.

“Patralekha” shouted Ashwini.

Ashwini – you don’t have any proper to speak about Sayi.

Shivani bua sends the video to Virat.

Bua – Vaini, I’m going out. I can’t keep right here anymore.

Ashwini nods and left to her room.

Precap –

Virat – I didn’t anticipate this.

Advay – I assume it’ll be higher should you take this matter as a police officer and never as a lover or greatest pal.

Virat glared at Advay.

Samrat is seen coming to the identical hospital.

Hey guys!

I may not be updating the chapters for the following 2-3 weeks. I’ve my exams developing. So I’ll have to pay attention in that. I’ll attempt importing one chapter by tomorrow if doable. Hope you guys perceive.

Thanks.