Sayi and Virat – An Epic Love story (Chapter 8) – TMT Updates

Shivani bua sends the video to Virat.

Chapter -8

Virat checked his cellphone to see the video despatched by Shivani.

Advay involves him to inform him about Sayi, however he will get engrossed within the video. After watching the video, tears circulation down from Virat’s eyes.

Virat – I by no means anticipated this. I by no means thought paakhi would do that to me.

Advay – It’ll be higher in the event you take into account this matter as an Officer and never as a lover or greatest good friend.

Virat glares at him.

Virat – What do you imply Advay?

Advay – I do know every member in your loved ones. I do know all of your previous doings. So it’s okay to not act harmless.

Virat – Who’re you precisely? You might be behind Sayi for another cause. Should you had been her household, it’s best to have come earlier to fulfill her. She wouldn’t have tried taking her life.

Advay – We discovered her earlier than in Gadchiroli itself. Simply due to that man, we weren’t capable of do something.

Virat – Which man?

Advay – Jagtap !!!

Virat – How are you aware him?

Advay – Have you learnt that he’s nonetheless behind Sayi? He is aware of the place she research and the place she lives. Infact he was there throughout Pulkit’s marriage additionally. Have been you conscious of it?

Virat felt like a thunderclap. He couldn’t resist himself and sat down on the bench.

Advay – Hear Virat, hazard is growing for Sayi. And that’s why I considered assembly Sayi yesterday itself. Keep in mind Sayi saying a racing sports activities automobile tried to hit sayi? That was Jagtap’s males’s automobile.

Virat – I believed he was an uncultured and uneducated one who received’t step out of Gadchiroli. That’s why I left that case there itself.

Advay – Anyhow, Jagtap’s case will be seen later. Concerning this video, what are you going to do?

Virat – Arrest Paakhi. Not as a result of she tried taking my Sayi’s life, however she broke the legislation.

Advay – It is a clear proof to inform that Paakhi is behind this accident. As a substitute of accusing her for that, you favor to arrest her for one thing else. Very good Virat . You once more determined to take heed to your Paakhi and never My Sayi.

Virat – Advay, Paakhi was by no means mine. She’ll by no means be mine. However Sayi might be mine. She’ll at all times be mine, none can snatch her from me.

Advay – Virat, be sure to outline your relationships correctly. Keep in mind you disowned Sayi on the auditorium? And now you say that Sayi is yours?

Virat – Some relationships can’t be named Advay.

Advay – Is that every one it’s important to say? Have you learnt it has different names within the society?

Virat – Sure Advay, I do know. However I don’t how you can specify sure issues. It’s simply not in my palms. I take into account paakhi as my greatest good friend, however she expects me to be greater than that. Sayi considers me as an individual who took away her world. What shall I do then? I’ve no solutions with me. However one factor I’m positive now, in direction of paakhi it was solely an infatuation and in direction of Sayi is one thing totally different, and I don’t know how you can clarify that.

Advay was about to reply when somebody calls him out.

Stranger – Advay, Jagtap is in my custody now.

Advay and Virat flip to the particular person. Virat regarded shocked.

Virat – Samrat dada, you right here?

Samrat – Virat…My Jeeva. Why are you right here?

Virat – Dada, my spouse is admitted right here.

Samrat – Your spouse?

Virat – Sure dada, every part occurred very quick. I’ll inform that story later. Inform me when did you come right here? And Jagtap? him?

Samrat – That’s additionally an extended story. Concerning Jagtap, I’m right here for Sayi. I heard Pulkit asking me to deliver him right here.

Virat regarded shocked, Advay regarded calm.

Precap –

Pulkit – I’m sorry Virat. However that is the top. You’ve to select.

Virat regarded tensed.

