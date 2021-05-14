Sayi & Pakhi Get Into An Argument







The upcoming episode of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar begins where Sayi tells Pakhi that if she takes care of Virat along with her study, so what is the problem behind this. Extempore, Mohit interrupts them by saying that Virat just got discharged from the hospital, so the peaceful atmosphere is better for him, so please stop accusing Sayi. Sonali rebukes Mohit and comprehensively makes him understand that he does not need to interrupt them, so please mind his business. Then Bhavani says that does not stop him because he is a student of Sayi who accepts her all orders.

Then Sayi declares that after his recovery she will go away from their house so there is no need to think more about her. She makes them believe that she always sticks to his words and she gives them an example by saying that she arranged Pulkit and Devyani’s wedding also. Where they tried hard to stop it but they did not get the success. Virat father retaliates with her and says that whatever she has done was not appropriate and meanwhile, Virat favours Sayoi by saying that she was right at that time.

After that, Virat says this family can not feel happy to see someone’s happiness, because since Sayi came here no one gets happy. Ashwini interrupts him by saying that it’s not like that as he is thinking. Because she is happy to see her again even Mohit is happy too meanwhile, he taunts that but a few people are not happy to see her. Even they are crying spontaneously Pakhi tuns to him and says that it seems that he is taunting, but he refuses and goes from there.

Then Pakhi starts doing drama so that she can get the attention but Sayi overturns everything and a verbal spat again take the place between them. Virat gets disappointed because his family’s reaction did not like it at all, Virat says that he is going to his room and suddenly he gets misbalanced and meanwhile, Sayi handles him. To see this all family members gets jealous of them and Ashwini says that she is going to the kitchen to make food with them.

Then Bhavani taunts her and says that she knows why Ashwini wants to make sweets for him, she replies that Sayi likes the food a lot. Then she says that Doctors strictly said no to Virat for junk food, so she will have to make something at the house with her hands. Then Pakhi expresses her rage by saying that why she loves her a lot, Sonali says that Ashwini refuses to make food, will they have to order food from the hotel.