Sayli & Arunita Amaze Sukhwinder Singh







The latest episode of famous singing reality show Indian Idol’s 12th season will continue with a Golden Jubilee special and the most sparkling voice’s owner Sukhwinder Singh will show his presence on the set tonight. In the previous episode, we all have watched some more tremendous performances and some moments made our eyes wet. Pawandeep told everyone that he follows Girish and he loves to play Tabla and Dholak on this Girish gets happy and gifts him his personal Dholak along with many blessings. Tonight all the sparkling voices will make you feel over the moon.

MD Danish sings Daawat-E-Ishq and his performance leaves the judges impressed, Anu Malik gets happy to see his performance and he says that it is the best performance he had seen in the season. After Danish’s performance, Ashish’s performance sets the stage on fire everyone appreciates him for the song he sang and Anu Malik compliments him that he not only won his heart but steal and Sukhwinder Singh says that Ashish is having a voice that is so soulful and his voice direct touches the heart.

Nihal Tauro’s performance is the other lovely thing you all are going to watch, as you all know that Anu Malik is one of the music artists if he says that you are a star which means you are really a star and you are going to be a future star. Anu Malik gets so happy to see Nihal’s performance and says that he is the next playback singer of the Bollywood music industry, Sukhwinder Singh appreciates him and says that you have sung effortlessly and your voice warms the environment.

Arunita and Sayli’s duet is the other best and the melodious thing that will leave you to slew with their performance. As these two girls are the combo of sweet voice and crunchy expressions these two will heat the set and leave everyone impressed. As you all know that this is the Golden Jubilee special episode hence two contestants Arunita and Sayli’s performance is the most important thing to watch.

Their presence on the set will take the show on another level and everyone will wish all the contestants a better future and will praise them. No doubt that the latest episode is going to be one of the most amazing episodes of Indian Idol 12 so don’t forget to watch it tonight on Sony TV and stay tuned to get all the latest and complete written update and also the voting result and behind the scenes of the show.