Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro In Danger For Double Eviction This Week!

Indian Idol Season 12 is all set with another blockbuster episode to excite the viewers with some beautiful performances of extremely talented contestants of the show. Here we have come with the written update of the Indian Idol of 15 May 2021. This is the singing reality show which is continuously gaining so much love from the audience. The TRP of the show is raising day by day. Today, the show is going to complete its 50th episode. The theme of today’s episode is #GoldenJubileeSpecial. This 50th episode is going to become special with the presence of one of the most prominent singers Sukhwinder Singh.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

He is going to grace the stage with his presence, will make his grand entry on the show. All the contestants are really very excited about performing in front of him and going to try their best to impress the special guest. As we told you before, this is the 50th episode of the show which is going to be super fun and interesting. The show is going on extremely well and entertaining the audience. Some very interesting and amazing performance is going to take place in the show to impress the judges. Some contestants will get a chance to perform with the special guest.

Talking about today’s performances, the show will start with the performance of Ashish Kulkarni, he will perform on the song “Noor-E-Khuda” and his performance will make everyone mesmerize. Everyone seems very impressed with his outstanding performance. Anu Malik gives him positive comments saying “Tumne Mera Dil Jeeta hi Nahi cheer Liya” and Sukhwinder praises him for his sweet voice and says that his voice is heard not only to the ears but also to the heart. Everyone enjoys his performance very much.

After that, Idol Danish is going to amaze everyone with his performance on the “Daawat-E-Ishq” song. Other contestants also supported him with the background music. His performance will take everyone to the moon as he performs really well and successfully impressed the judges with his beautiful voice. Judge Anu Malik says for his performance that “this is one of the finest performances, I have seen in the ten seasons.” Danish gets amused to collect a good response from the judges. Danish is one of the most talented contestants who always presents amazing performances on the stage.

Nihal Tauro

Sayli Kamble

Anjali Gaikwad

The next performance will be of Shanmukhpriya who is going to perform with the special guest Sukhwinder Singh. They both are going to sing the “Jai Ho” song. Their performance is going to set the fire on the stage and will be the finest performance of today’s episode. During their performance, everyone seems to enjoy their energetic performance. All the judges will be seen as very impressed with Shanmukhpriya’s performance. Anu praises her saying “I am seeing the next Indian Idol 12.” Including these performances, some more performances will also be presented by the contestants which will take the viewers to the moon surely.

If we talk about this week’s elimination then again the same contestants are in a danger zone and can evict from the show this week. According to the sources, 7th elimination is confirmed to take place in the show in which there are more chances of leaving the show of the two contestants those names are Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt. It has been speculated from the last week few weeks that one of these contestants will be the 7th eliminated contestant but due to some reason, the elimination cancels every week. There is news is coming that the elimination will surely take place in the show this week.

The top 9 contestants are performing in the show and their names are Pawandeep Rajan, Anjali Gaikwad, Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd. Danish, Sayli Kamble, Sawai Bhatt, Shanmukh Priya. They are consistently performing on the show to entertain them and trying their hard to keep their place in the show. The contestants have improved themselves very much till now and continuously trying their best to improve more so that they will come out from the show as a brilliant singer.

The judges have also guided them and motivate the contestants before their every performance. In the latest episode, the audience will be witnessed some fabulous and electrifying performances which will excite them very much. The contestants are ready to present some amazing and mesmerizing performances. Each contestant has become the finest singer. The episode is loaded with some beautiful performances and memorable moments. So, don’t forget to watch the upcoming episode of “Indian Idol 12” on Sony TV at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned with us for more related updates.