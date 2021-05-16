Sayli Kamble In Danger For This Week Eviction Updates!

The show has been doing pretty well and it has been gaining so much attention lately as many of the people are stuck at their homes and it seems like people have been watching the show on repeat as they have been gathering TRP like wildfire, the show has become the peak of entertainment for many of the people as on the weekend’s people are enjoying the show as rather than getting bored and overthinking in your respective houses.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination

It’s better to watch a show and it becomes more entertaining when the show is going to have amazing performances as the competition has gone to another level and the margin for error is none to less and the contestants and the judges pretty well know the situation and they have buckled up as the judges are going to be more vigilant than ever and the contestants are going to be giving more than their 100% as they don’t want to end up in the elimination zone and in today’s episode.

The theme is going to be continued as they are celebrating the golden jubilee of the show as the show has completed 50 episode for this season which is a great achievement for any show, the theme is going to be continued in today’s episode as yesterday as you may have seen that they celebrated the golden jubilee and they are going to continue the celebration for today also and it is going to be a blast for sure.

Indian Idol 12 Eliminated contestants list

Contestants Status Samyak Eliminated Vaishnav Eliminated Beach Eliminated Anushka Eliminated Sireesha Eliminated Nachiket Lele Eliminated

In today’s episode, they are going to give tribute to Aadesh Shrivatav as idol Arunita is going to sing one of his songs and everyone is going to get mesmerized by her performance and for sure her performance is going to be the best thing in the episode as she really done wonders with her performance in the today’s episode and missing it out would be lost opportunity for anyone.

Sukhwinder Singh is going to be the guest on the show for today also as you may have seen him in yesterday’s episode but the difference is going to be there as he is also going to sing some of his songs for the audiences, judges, and the contestants, The show is also going to have its highs and lows as elimination is going to be a part of the show for today as Sireesha, Vaishnav, Anushka Banerjee, Sahil Solanki, and Samyak Prasanna are in the danger zone and there is going to be an elimination in the today’s episode it seems like