ENTERTAINMENT

#SayNoToJenner: Why are Twitter users against Caitlin Jenner’s campaign? – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
#SayNoToJenner: Why are Twitter users against Caitlin Jenner's campaign? – Film Daily

Former Olympian and actuality tv present persona Caitlin Jenner introduced yesterday that she’s now formally operating for the place of governor of California on Instagram.

Although Caitlin Jenner is likely one of the most well-known transgender individuals in America, many usually are not excited for this announcement. Twitter naturally holds most of those counter arguments for Caitlin Jenner’s announcement, many citing a number of points together with her platform in addition to her persona.

However why are individuals so up in arms about this announcement? What are their arguments particularly? We combed by means of the threads and located the very best reactions to Caitlin Jenner’s announcement to run for governor of California. Get able to retweet and dive into why dissenters are telling the web #SayNoToJenner.

Contents hide
1 Jenner’s announcement
2 Twitter isn’t pleased
3 #SayNoToJenner

Jenner’s announcement

Jenner made the announcement of her candidacy on her Instagram account on Friday. Virtually instantly after, she started citing her reasoning for operating as a necessity for a stronger chief within the state of California.

Jenner advised Axios, who first reported the story Friday: “for the previous decade, we now have seen the glimmer of the Golden State lowered by one-party rule that locations politics over progress and particular pursuits over individuals.”

Jenner was particularly concentrating on present California governor Gavin Newsom, who confronted growing criticism because the COVID-19 pandemic continued. Jenner isn’t above controversy herself, as she is reported to be working with the previous marketing campaign advisors of former President of the US, Donald Trump, which is the spark for among the backlash she is at the moment receiving.

Twitter isn’t pleased

As a distinguished transgender girl, you’d suppose individuals can be overjoyed on the thought of her operating for Governor. That couldn’t be farther from the reality.

A lot of the dissenting voices cite Jenner’s earlier assist of former President Trump again when he was in workplace as a purpose of rivalry. Others cited her working with Trump’s former advisors and the truth that she is operating as a Republican candidate throughout a time the place the GOP is pushing payments aimed toward repressing transgender youth’s potential to play sports activities or their entry to gender affirming medicines as a degree of concern.

After all, Twitter has each response to the information you possibly can consider, from the intense to the foolish.

#SayNoToJenner

The #SayNoToJenner has already begun trending, with individuals voicing their opinions loud and clear on Twitter (so principally it’s enterprise as common for Twitter).

A number of the highlights of those threads embody:

Yeah, her MAGA days have been what the youngsters name ‘a nasty look’.

If we had a nickel for each time this occurred, we’d have two nickels, which isn’t loads however it’s bizarre that it occurred twice. . .

If sufficient individuals say the identical factor, then maybe their argument has a grain of fact to it. Only a thought for these mentioning this “hypocrisy”. . .

Brevity is the soul of wit, in any case.

Which may truly be the subsequent hashtag to get trending (and we wouldn’t be shocked).

Yeah, that’s type of in poor style, guys. Significantly.

The Kardashians usually are not having a great yr.

That’s fairly regarding, we received’t lie.

That’s. . . very true, to say the least.

This isn’t dying anytime quickly. Sorry dude.

What are your ideas on Caitlin Jenner’s announcement to run for governor of California? Drop them beneath within the feedback so we will maintain the dialog going.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top