SB Takes the Series with 8-2 Win at Texas Tech – Baylor University Athletics

Subsequent Recreation: at Texas Tech 3/28/2021 | Midday Massive 12 Now on ESPN+ 101.3 FM

THE RUNDOWN

LUBBOCK, Texas – Baylor softball clinched their first Massive 12 sequence win with an 8-2 victory over Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Discipline in Lubbock.

The Girl Bears made an announcement after they plated 4 runs within the prime of the second inning. Josie Bower obtained issues began when she obtained plunked, after which Taylor Ellis adopted with a double off the middle subject wall to place runners in scoring place with no outs. Emily Hott then stepped to the plate and singled by means of the suitable aspect to plate a run earlier than a single by Lou Gilbert to heart subject scored one other. After a pitching change for the Pink Raiders, Goose McGlaun roped a double that stayed simply truthful down the left subject line to plate two extra runs.

An inning later, Aliyah Binford led issues off with a single by means of the left aspect earlier than she scored off a sacrifice fly from Sydney Collazos .

Two extra runs got here throughout for BU within the fourth inning as Maddison Kettler singled to heart subject earlier than McGlaun walked and Zadie LaValley singled to load the bases with no outs. Bower then recorded an RBI, and Ellis adopted with an RBI single by means of the left aspect.

Texas Tech obtained on the board within the fifth inning, however Baylor obtained a type of runs again within the sixth because of an enormous swing from McGlaun. Her fourth dwelling run of the season cleared the suitable subject wall and put BU up by six.

Sidney Holman-Mansell obtained the beginning within the circle and moved to 6-0 on the 12 months as she gave up two runs off 5 hits with six strikeouts by means of six innings of labor. Maren Judsich got here on in reduction for the ultimate body and did not permit a run or successful with a strikeout.

HIGHLIGHTS

Taylor Ellis tied a profession excessive with three hits on the day (Mississippi State, 2/17/18; UTA, 2/16/19).

The leadoff batter reached base in every of the primary 4 innings after which the sixth for BU.

Goose McGlaun now has 9 doubles on the season. That offers her 36 for her profession, good for 10 th all-time at Baylor.

McGlaun hit her fourth homer of the season and 33 rd of her profession.

of her profession. Glenn Moore is 5 wins away from his 800th win at Baylor.

STAT OF THE DAY

4 – Variety of Girl Bears who completed with multi-hit video games ( Lou Gilbert , Goose McGlaun , Taylor Ellis , Emily Hott )

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the sport…

“This was one other nice day, and it began within the circle. Sidney (Holman-Mansell) was actually good right this moment. We additionally had an incredible day offensively with Taylor Ellis and Goose McGlaun main the best way combing for newly half our hits. We all know it’s going to be a tricky remaining day tomorrow as we go for the sweep, however we have definitely performed properly up to now.”

UP NEXT

The Girl Bears wrap up their Massive 12 opening sequence in Lubbock with first pitch scheduled for midday on Sunday in opposition to Texas Tech.

