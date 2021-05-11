SBI General Trade Post SBI General Insurance fined Rs 30 by IRDAI

ENTERTAINMENT

SBI General Insurance fined Rs 30 by IRDAI

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that the insurance regulator IRDAI has imposed a fine of Rs.30 lakh on its unlisted company, SBI General Insurance Company Limited.

Due to the growth, on Tuesday morning SBI shares rose Rs. Declined by 358.75 per share. 2.95 as compared to the previous closing price of Rs. 361.70 at around 10 in the morning. In comparison, the NSE Nifty lost 101 points to close at 14,840.85.

The insurance regulator stated in its order that SBI General Insurance Company failed to meet the minimum obligations under motor third party business, as stated in the relevant IRDAI Regulations 2018-19.

During 2018-19, SBI General Insurance Company acquired Rs 316.36 crore against the minimum mandatory MTP insurance business of Rs 638.34 crore, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 321.98 crore. In percentage terms, the shortfall was about 50.44 percent of the MTP insurance liability. The order stated that the insurer stated that they have never denied the MTP policy at any place of their business.

