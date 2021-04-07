SBI has important notice for online banking customers on fixed deposits – Times of India » todayssnews

We urge our customers not to share their banking details with anyone. Don’t fall for scammers impersonating as SBI,… https://t.co/WH81b47vVi — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) 1617629595000

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an important notice for its customers on fixed deposits. It is warning customers against scammers impersonating SBI Bank employees to obtain personal banking details on the pretext of creating online fixed deposits from the customers.In a post shared on Twitter, the country’s largest public sector bank is advising customers to not fall for such scams. In the tweet, SBI says that it has come across recent reports where cybercriminals have reportedly created online fixed deposits in customers’ accounts in an attempt to carry out social engineering frauds.“We urge our customers not to share their banking details with anyone. Don’t fall for scammers impersonating as SBI, we never ask for personal details like Password/OTP/CVV/Card Number over the phone”, SBI wrote in the tweet.

Bank-related cyber crimes have increased in the past few years. Following simple security tips and taking precautionary measures can help avoid becoming a victim of these online frauds. Always remember that the bank or its employees will never ask for passwords, CVV, card number and OTPs.

Also, do not fall for online offers promising free gifts or reward money. There is no easy and safe way in the world to earn money overnight. Be attentive when visiting an ATM to transact. Take a quick scan of the place and ensure there are no objects like skimmers or hidden cameras. When inserting a card PIN, make sure you cover it with your palm.