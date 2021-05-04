ENTERTAINMENT

SBI launches various assistance to deal with Kovid-19

The Indian multinational, public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated Rs 71 crore to various aid initiatives to help the country tackle the second wave of Kovid-19.

The bank has dedicated Rs 30 crore to set up a 1,000-bed hospital, 250-bed ICU facilities and 1,000-bed isolation facilities in some of the worst states. These facilities will be set up in collaboration with government hospitals and municipal corporations of the respective cities.

The bank is also negotiating with various designated authorities to explore partnerships for setting up temporary hospitals. SBI will contribute Rs 10 crore to the government for genome-sequencing equipment / lab and vaccine research equipment / lab.

Additionally, SBI has allocated Rs 21 crore to all its 17 local head offices, including to purchase life-saving health equipment to meet the immediate medical needs of the citizens and to increase the supply of oxygen to hospitals. The bank will continue to provide PPE kits, masks, rations and cooked food. The bank will spend Rs 10 crore in partnership with non-governmental organizations to provide community-based testing, strengthen vaccination drives, create helplines for Kovid-19 related cases, supply of oxygen and other important activities.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India has converted 60 of its training centers into isolation / quarantine centers across the country for affected employees and their family members.

