SBI Launches Video KYC Based Savings Account Opening For Customers

So as to assist prospects open their respective accounts, the State Financial institution of India (SBI) on Friday, April 23, launched a video KYC-based account opening characteristic on its cellular banking app- ‘YONO’. In line with a press release shared by the State Financial institution of India, the brand new characteristic will assist prospects to open an account, with out having to bodily go to a financial institution department, which assumes significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand new digital perform is powered by synthetic intelligence or AI in addition to facial recognition know-how. The entire course of is paperless and contactless, mentioned SBI.

The nation’s largest lender launched the YONO platform in 2017. In line with the state-run financial institution, prospects can avail of this facility by following these easy steps: