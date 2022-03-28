SBI, PNB, RBL and Other Bank Services, ATMs to be Hit. Full List

Bharat Bandh Today, Tomorrow: The two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions across India has begun from 6 am today, March 28. Several bank unions including All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have supported the Bharat Bandh today and tomorrow, and have said that its members will observe the strike on both the days. “AIBEA has decided to support this call and join this strike to focus on demands in the banking sectors,” the union said, adding that the bank unions demand that the government should stop privatisation and instead take steps to strengthen public sector banks.

As a result of the strike, banking services are going to be affected in many parts of the country.