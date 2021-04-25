LATEST

SC Judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar Passes Away at Gurgaon Hospital Check Death Reason Wiki-Bio

Avatar
By
Posted on
SC Judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar Passes Away

Supreme Court docket choose Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar has handed away in a hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday. Justice Shantangoudar was admitted to the Medanta Hospital because of the lung an infection they had been affected by for a very long time. They had been taking medicines for this and on Friday, their situation was unstable so their relations admitted him to a non-public hospital in Gurgaon and shifted him to the ICU. Docs said that their situation was secure on Saturday and so they had been analyzing their well being state of affairs. However because of the lung an infection, they couldn’t survive for a very long time and died on Sunday morning. Their household will take them to their Rajaji Nagar Residencein Bengaluru, for the final rites.

The Apex courtroom has said that ” This information needs to be circulated that the Honourable Mr. Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Choose, Supreme Court docket of India has handed away this morning. The final rituals shall be carried out right now in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Assistant Registrar Gagan Soni additionally issued a press release that has requested the secretaries to tell concerning the passing and final rites of Justice Shantanahoudat to all of the apex courtroom judges. Mohan Mallikarujanagouda Shantanagodar has additionally served as Chief Justice of Kerala Excessive Court docket. He has practiced the regulation as an advocate on the

Karnataka Excessive Court docket after which appointed the Further Choose in 2003. He grew to become the everlasting choose of Karnataka Excessive Court docket in 2004. Then he appointed as an appearing Chief Justice of the Kerala Excessive Court docket in 2016. On twenty second September 2016, he appointed as a Chief Justice of Kerala Excessive Court docket. Mr. Shantanagoudar was affected by lung infections for a very long time. He has gone via many therapies out of India. The officers haven’t confirmed whether or not they had been affected by COVID-19 however their situation was secure until Saturday evening however at midnight physician confirmed the demise.

Many coworkers have proven their condolence to the household however as a result of lockdown in NCR, nobody will attend the funeral. The household and shut kin staying in Karnataka will attend the funeral. Their household has taken them to Karnataka for the ultimate proper on Monday. The final rites shall be carried out by his son and spouse of their Rajaji Nagar Residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Their shut kin will attend the funeral on Monday. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top