SC Judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar Passes Away at Gurgaon Hospital Check Death Reason Wiki-Bio

Supreme Court docket choose Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar has handed away in a hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday. Justice Shantangoudar was admitted to the Medanta Hospital because of the lung an infection they had been affected by for a very long time. They had been taking medicines for this and on Friday, their situation was unstable so their relations admitted him to a non-public hospital in Gurgaon and shifted him to the ICU. Docs said that their situation was secure on Saturday and so they had been analyzing their well being state of affairs. However because of the lung an infection, they couldn’t survive for a very long time and died on Sunday morning. Their household will take them to their Rajaji Nagar Residencein Bengaluru, for the final rites.

The Apex courtroom has said that ” This information needs to be circulated that the Honourable Mr. Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Choose, Supreme Court docket of India has handed away this morning. The final rituals shall be carried out right now in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Assistant Registrar Gagan Soni additionally issued a press release that has requested the secretaries to tell concerning the passing and final rites of Justice Shantanahoudat to all of the apex courtroom judges. Mohan Mallikarujanagouda Shantanagodar has additionally served as Chief Justice of Kerala Excessive Court docket. He has practiced the regulation as an advocate on the

Karnataka Excessive Court docket after which appointed the Further Choose in 2003. He grew to become the everlasting choose of Karnataka Excessive Court docket in 2004. Then he appointed as an appearing Chief Justice of the Kerala Excessive Court docket in 2016. On twenty second September 2016, he appointed as a Chief Justice of Kerala Excessive Court docket. Mr. Shantanagoudar was affected by lung infections for a very long time. He has gone via many therapies out of India. The officers haven’t confirmed whether or not they had been affected by COVID-19 however their situation was secure until Saturday evening however at midnight physician confirmed the demise.

Many coworkers have proven their condolence to the household however as a result of lockdown in NCR, nobody will attend the funeral. The household and shut kin staying in Karnataka will attend the funeral. Their household has taken them to Karnataka for the ultimate proper on Monday. The final rites shall be carried out by his son and spouse of their Rajaji Nagar Residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Their shut kin will attend the funeral on Monday. To know extra about this text keep related to us.