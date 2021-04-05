SC Stays Trial Against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa In ‘illegal’ Land Denotification Case | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial proceedings against Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in connection with the case over the alleged illegal denotification of several acres of land, which was acquired for an IT project.

The Karnataka HC had on Wednesday rejected Yeddyurappa’s petition seeking quashing of criminal case.

The case allegedly involving Yediyurappa refers to land in north Bengaluru taluk in an SEZ area. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board had acquired the land in 2006 and denotified it later. The key allegation is that the leaders misused their position and caused losses to the state exchequer through waiver of service charges and development fee.

On July 25, 2016, the special court had dismissed the complaint filed by Alam Pasha, an industrialist. He challenged the order before the HC. Allowing his petition, Justice John Michael Cunha quashed the order passed by the special court and directed it to proceed with trial.

The HC had directed Lokayukta court to monitor the investigation in respect of alleged misconduct of public servants, including MPs and MLAs, in the denotification of the acquired land.