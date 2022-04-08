Scaffolding collapses at Big Ben just days after £80m change was revealed

This is the moment a giant metal girder crashed off the side of the newly renovated Big Ben in London:

Passerby Sarah Haynes shot the eye-opening moment of impact on her smartphone on April 2, which shows the ancient clock tower colliding with a piece of scaffolding amid strong winds in central London.

“We could see that they were trying to remove this large piece of scaffolding. [It] collided with the building, which has just been renovated for lakhs,” she claimed.

“It hit the tower and we didn’t see anything fall but it hit hard enough.”

After five years of restoration work, the new clock tower, in all its golden glory, was revealed to the public only last month.