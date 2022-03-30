Scam in Nigeria after abolition

In the second stage of the qualifier definition he starred this Tuesday Nigeria and Ghana ended up in a real scandal: After the audience gathering meeting at the World Cup in Qatar, Nigerian fans invade playground to attack players And attack everything within your reach. a real embarrassment Who Shaded Ghana’s Historical ClassificationWhich will participate in the World Cup for the fourth time in its history.

Attack on Ghana players (AP)

See also

Finally there will be no Argentina-Nigeria in the next edition of the World Cup. The Nigerian could not take advantage throughout the series and fell victim to an away goal, which left him without his Qatar ticket. This…